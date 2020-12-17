The public will have the opportunity to speak before final decisions are made on Gov. Brown's proposed $800 million pandemic and wildfire relief.
Prior to the Oregon Legislature's special session Monday, Dec. 21, to address urgent issues critical to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire relief, the Joint Interim Committee on the Third Special Session of 2020 will hear public testimony on the legislative concepts to be considered during the session.
The committee will meet virtually at the following times:
- 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
The Saturday public hearing is scheduled in order to hear any remaining testimony from the Thursday meeting. The committee will receive public testimony on the following legislative concepts that will be considered during the special session.
- LC 10 – Restaurant Relief Package
- LC 18 – Eviction Moratorium Extension and Landlord Compensation Fund
- LC 21 – School Liability Protections
- LC 28 – Emergency Fund Allocation
Members of the public can provide written or verbal testimony at this meeting. Written testimony, which is encouraged, should be submitted by email to J3SS.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov. Testimony is posted online to the Oregon Legislative Information System (OLIS) as part of the legislative record and made publicly available at this link. The public record will be extended 24 hours after the committee meeting is set to begin.
Registration is required to testify by phone or video. To sign up, members of the public can either use the online form at this link or by calling 833-588-4500 for assistance. Registration closes at 1 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
The following members will serve on the committee:
- Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), Co-Chair
- House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland), Co-Chair
- Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Stayton), Co-Vice Chair
- House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), Co-Vice Chair
- Senator Ginny Burdick (D-Portland)
- Senator James Manning (D-Eugene)
- Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer)
- Representative Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn)
- Representative Julie Fahey (D-Eugene)
- Representative Duane Stark (R-Grants Pass)
The Capitol Building is currently closed to the public and meetings are taking place remotely.
Go to https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2019I1/Committees/J3SS/Overview to access a live stream of these meetings. Locate the meeting date and click on the camera icon at the designated time.
Follow results of the special session here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
Governor Kate Brown plans to convene a special session of the Oregon Legislature at 8 a.m. M…
