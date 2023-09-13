Antron Brown

Antron Brown addresses gathered students at the PCC OMIC Training Center Sept. 12.

 Courtesy photo from Jon Elias

Scappoose's Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D) and the Portland Community College (PCC) OMIC Training Center hosted three-time Top Fuel Dragster champion Antron Brown and other guests at its facilities during a special event.

Brown's visit on Sept. 12 was put together to raise excitement in students for the upcoming Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6. In addition to Brown, former State Senator Betsy Johnson, PCC/OMIC Training Center Director Patty Hawkins, Executive Director of Columbia Economic Team Paul Vogel, and Executive Director at OMIC R&D Craig Campbell were each in attendance.

During the first part of Brown's visit, he toured the PCC OMIC Training Center, including the new Fab Lab, welding facility, and onsite classrooms.  

