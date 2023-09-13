Scappoose's Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D) and the Portland Community College (PCC) OMIC Training Center hosted three-time Top Fuel Dragster champion Antron Brown and other guests at its facilities during a special event.
Brown's visit on Sept. 12 was put together to raise excitement in students for the upcoming Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6. In addition to Brown, former State Senator Betsy Johnson, PCC/OMIC Training Center Director Patty Hawkins, Executive Director of Columbia Economic Team Paul Vogel, and Executive Director at OMIC R&D Craig Campbell were each in attendance.
During the first part of Brown's visit, he toured the PCC OMIC Training Center, including the new Fab Lab, welding facility, and onsite classrooms.
"I was thoroughly impressed here with the college, and then seeing what the things that they do here, from their CNC program, to their welding program, through their engineering side of it, and the way they take people and make them the better version of themselves," Brown said.
The highlight of the day was when Brown engaged with students gathered at the facility. Brown gave opening remarks and background about himself and his entry into the racing profession. The students had the opportunity to eat lunch with Brown, and there was also a lively question and answer session.
"I think the coolest part is, is that when you come here and are able to hear my backstory, and I talk about where I came from, and how I got to where I'm at, [it] just opens up their eyes and says, 'Hey, there's opportunities all around me that I never knew even existed.'" Brown said. "From the motorsports standspot, from engineering, from manufacturing, from advanced production."
Following the tour of the facility and his time with the students, Brown made the short trip over to OMIC R&D. Brown was introduced to the state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing Center. Throughout his tour, he had the opportunity to interact with the researchers and learn about the advancements in both traditional machining and additive manufacturing, according to an OMIC R&D and PCC OMIC Training Center press release.
"It's pretty amazing to have these [facilities] so close to each other," Brown said. "Where was this place at when I grew up as a kid?"
Brown was very impressed with how the PCC OMIC Training Center and OMIC R&D work together to help students apply and build their skills. The day concluded with a recorded interview featuring Antron Brown, Craig Campbell, and Betsy Johnson, set to premiere on Manufacturing Day.
After a long day of touring and talking, Brown returned to the PCC OMIC Training Center for a barbecue with staff from the facilities in addition to Vogel, Johnson, and others, including Portland International Raceway Manager Ron Huegli. Huegli echoed much of Brown's enthusiasm for the opportunities that the campuses in Scappoose provide.
"Success starts with yourself. We have lost the manufacturing base within our country, and we're bringing it back. Facilities like this are doing a fantastic job of that," Huegli said. "The nice thing about it is as you physically do something, you have the results of your hard work, right in your hands.
One of the other key players behind Brown's visit is Hangsterfer's Laboratories. Brown is sponsored by Hangsterfer's Laboratories, a key player in the realm of metalworking lubricants. Hangsterfer's Laboratories, a proud member of OMIC R&D, contributes significantly by providing lubricants essential for onsite research, underscoring their commitment to fostering innovation and propelling advancements in manufacturing.
Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center, Research and Development (OMIC R&D) was founded in 2017 and combines the efforts of industry and academic partners to develop advanced metals manufacturing technologies and processes. Their facility features a world-class collaborative environment, allowing the team to develop new tools, techniques, and technologies to address near-term manufacturing challenges through applied research and advanced technical training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.