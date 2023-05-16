The St. Helens Budget Committee has approved a $92,548,64 city budget, which is a $4,832,640 increase from the 2022-2023 budget of $87,716,000.

St. Helens Budget

The St. Helens City Council will review the proposed 92.5M budget during a public meeting June 7.

The St. Helens City Council will review the spending plan at its regularly scheduled public meeting June 7 meeting. Under Oregon law, a balanced budget must be approved by the city council before the start of the new fiscal year, July. 1.

The St. Helens Budget Committee approved the proposed budget at its final public meeting May 4.

Facing Deficit

The proposed city budget for the next fiscal year forecasts a 5% deficit.
Download PDF St. Helens Proposed Budget
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.