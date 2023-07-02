Port Budget

The boundaries of the Port of Columbia County District span 51 miles along the Columbia River from the Clatsop County line, to the Multnomah County line in the southeast.

 Courtesy photo from the Port of Columbia County

The Port of Columbia County Commissioners have adopted the port’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget of $16.2 million.

The budget continues assessing the port’s annual property tax levy at a rate of zero dollars.

The Port Commission has the authority to impose a property tax levy of $0.0886 per thousand upon the assessed value of all taxable property within the district but has instead voted to keep the levy at zero for the past four years. By assessing the tax rate at zero since 2020, the port has saved local taxpayers approximately $1.9 million.

