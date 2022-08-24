The City of St. Helens events coordinator Tina Curry has released the following details about the city's signature fall event Spirit of Halloweentown.
Each year, the city of St. Helens, Oregon undergoes a magical transformation, decking out its Riverfront District in all things Halloween as an homage to two movies that were filmed in the town: Disney’s “Halloweentown” and the vampire-novel-turned-movie “Twilight.”
Of note this year
- The only visiting Holographic Alien on Earth will be answering pressing questions about visitations, abductions, intentions, and more. This state of the art visual and audio effect will be seen for the first time worldwide exclusively at Spirit of Halloweentown. In the same building The Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities filled with whimsy and stories will entertain everyone.
- The new Train will take visitors to and from Whispers in the Woods nature trail, featuring tree-dwelling elves and friends, plus evening tours to Nightmare on 4th Street a tour of decorated houses.
- The new Water Taxi will ferry people to Sand Island in the middle of the Columbia River for a viewing Big Foot, a scavenger hunt, games, fireside marshmallows, stories and more.
- Back this year is the Spooky Shuttle taking visitors to uptown St. Helens for pizza, candy, a ghost story from a fabled puppeteer and the Scarecrow Walk.
- The Haunted House has been a favorite and now with upgraded features and animatronic props, it is even more fun and scarier than ever.
- The Dark Market offers Spirit of Halloweentown merchandise.
The most popular event of Spirit of Halloweentown is the lighting of the giant pumpkins. Participants start the holiday season by counting down the seconds until two giant pumpkins are lit in the city’s historic town square.
In 2022, the Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony takes place on Saturday, October 1. One pumpkin is a replica of the giant pumpkin featured in “Halloweentown” and the other is an enormous work of steampunk metal art. The pumpkins, which both stand over six feet tall, are available for photo opportunities every day until the end of October. The plaza is home to many other photo opportunities like huge crows and an over seven foot tall hand carved scarecrow.
General admission tickets to Spirit of Halloweentown, along with special celebrity engagement tickets and a full list of events, are available on the festival’s website at www.spiritofhalloweentown.com.
About Spirit of Halloweentown
In 1998, the riverfront city of St. Helens, Oregon served as the filming location of Disney Channel’s television classic “Halloweentown.” Each year thereafter, the city has transformed the Riverfront District into the Spirit of Halloweentown, a festival that celebrates all things spooky.
This month-long event attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and is geared for anyone who loves Halloween. The Spirit of Halloweentown festival is regularly listed as a national destination spot for Halloween celebrations and has been featured on ABC News, MTV, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, BuzzFeed, Country Living, Huffington Post, and many other recognized news outlets.
About the Community
St. Helens is a Columbia River community rich with history and culture. On their expedition to the Pacific Ocean in 1805, Lewis and Clark made a stop in what is now St. Helens.
In 1850, Captain H.M. Knighton of New England founded the town, which was first named Plymouth before being rechristened within a year to St. Helens for the town’s magnificent view of Mount St. Helens. Originally established as a river port, St. Helens is located 30 miles northwest of Portland. As the county seat, it is the largest community in Columbia County with a population of about 13,000. Many of the city’s community events are held in the Riverfront District where visitors and residents enjoy an expansive view of the Columbia River, Mount Hood and Mount St. Helens.
Originally settled by New England loggers, St. Helens’ basalt rock quarry was a major industry in the early 1900s. Because of the industrial operations occurring in St. Helens and its location on the Columbia River, it rivaled Portland as a competing port city. After an unfortunate fire burned the docks of Pacific Mail, a team of Portland businessmen persuaded Pacific Mail to locate in the new port town of Portland, establishing the port of Portland as the dominant port in the region.
The Riverfront District of St. Helens features a Nationally Registered Historic District encompassing 10 blocks, which includes residences and civic buildings dating back nearly a century. The town is has also served as the backdrop to many popular films, most notably the Disney Channel television film “Halloweentown,” and the film adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's novel “Twilight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.