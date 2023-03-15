St. Helens Clutch, a local 7th-grade tournament travel basketball team, competed at the Oregon State Basketball Championship after qualifying for the fourth time.

The tournament played out in Redmond March 10, 11, and 12.

Coached by Jared Motherway and Jeremy Dueck, the team played 29 games in their regular season before playing an additional four games in the tournament. The team competed in the 7th-grade Silver Bracket against 27 other teams.

