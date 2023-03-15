St. Helens Clutch, a local 7th-grade tournament travel basketball team, competed at the Oregon State Basketball Championship after qualifying for the fourth time.
The tournament played out in Redmond March 10, 11, and 12.
Coached by Jared Motherway and Jeremy Dueck, the team played 29 games in their regular season before playing an additional four games in the tournament. The team competed in the 7th-grade Silver Bracket against 27 other teams.
The team finished with a 3-1 record in the tournament. Their first two games were pool play. After beating the Trinity Saints in their first game 49-44, Clutch fell to the eventual state champions, North Marion, 26-47.
Their loss filtered them into a consolation bracket, where they won their next two games. They beat Lakeridge 52-27 and then topped South Albany in a close game that ended 40-38. Clutch finished 8th overall with their victory over South Albany.
Their first weekend of competing was in November when the team won the Turkey Shootout in Kelso, Washington, with a 4-0 record. Since then, the team played tournaments traveling between November and March from Kelso, WA, to Canby, Oregon. They finished their regular season with an overall record of 19-10.
The players on the team are Keegan Motherway, Carter Dueck, Danny Moore, Noah Bigham, Kellen Wroblewski, Colin Wentworth, Christian Rund, Cole Pence, Weston Hancock, James Eder, and Gavin Phillips.
