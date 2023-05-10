The softball season is sliding into the home stretch, and the Lions have their eyes on a playoff spot. The Lions are riding high in the midst of a three-game win streak that has seen them beat Astoria and Tillamook twice.

SHHS Softball

St. Helens is currently ranked 10th of the 31 teams in the 4A classification.

Lions cruising

St. Helens Softball Team, coached by Miranda Little, have hit their stride in a big way as the season reaches its climax. The team has been “cruising,” according to Little, hoping to keep their consistency in the season’s final games.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.