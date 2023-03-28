In our continuing coverage of spring sports at St. Helens High School (SHHS) this week, we will look at the early progress of the track and field team and girls golf as their seasons have kicked into full gear this month.
The season's early stages are a good time for athletes to get back into the swing of things and connect as a group. It also gives the coaches a good idea of the areas for improvement.
Girls Golf
The Lions got off to a roaring start in their first league tournament of the season, finishing in first place. Other programs competing at Glendoveer Golf Course during the competition were Valley Catholic, who finished second, and Scappoose, who finished third. Scappoose, Astoria, Catlin Gabel, Seaside, and Tillamook were also in attendance, according to OSAA.org.
Head Coach Jared Phillips has high hopes for his team as St. Helens transitions from the 5A to the 4A classification, now competing in the Cowapa League.
"We are looking to compete for a league championship and finish in the top two teams at the Special District (regional) Tournament to qualify for state as a team," Phillips said.
The team has 14 golfers on its roster and is bolstered by its returning team members. Phillips is excited about the team's leaders.
"Junior Piper Carlson returns, who earned 2nd team all-league NWOC honors last year as a sophomore," Phillips said. "Senior Samantha Kent is also a returning varsity golfer after a solid campaign as a junior. Danielle Martin(sr), Dakota Harris(jr), Kayla Trenaman(sr), Cylie Yeager(jr) are all returning upperclassmen that will be competing for spots at the varsity level."
Beyond his goals for the season on the golf course, Phillips also wants to help his athletes learn lessons beyond the greens and fairways.
"My goal is to develop the characteristics of integrity, hard work, resilience, and a lifelong love for the game," Phillips said.
Track and Field
The St. Helens track and field team has commenced its season, and the new beginning is bringing about the natural excitement of a fresh slate.
"It's always busy at the start of the season. It will be nice to get some times and marks so we can set goals and really get to work," Head Coach Neil Ford said.
Ford is coaching both the boys and the girls teams, and the program is benefitting from a robust number of participants.
"Our team has grown since last year - we have over 60 athletes out this season," Ford said. "It seems like a really fun group, and we're all looking forward to competing. Still looking to grow our numbers over the coming years."
Some of the standouts for the Lions this year will be returning athletes who participated in the state meet last year. Ford said some standouts include: Noah Vanderzanden (300m Hurdles), Kallee Kester (100m Hurdles), and two of the Girls 4x400m relay members, Hayden Moore and Keely Scoville.
Like the golf and other sports programs at St. Helens, the track and field programs will be competing in the 4A Cowapa League as opposed to the 5A NWOC. While they will be competing with smaller schools, Ford said success will still need to come through the team's hard work.
"We want to send a large contingent of athletes to the state meet. Not entirely sure what that looks like yet, but we want our athletes to compete in whatever league we're part of," Ford said. "We're coming from a really solid track and field district in the NWOC, but being back in the Cowapa league doesn't automatically make us a strong team. Our athletes will still have to work hard."
At their most recent event, the St. Helens High School Duals, the Lions competed with Estacada, Rainier, and Vernonia. They competed well, with St. Helens athletes placing first in the mens varsity 100 meters, 200 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, high jump, and triple jump. In the womens division, St Helens took first in the 100 meters, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, the 4x100 relay, and were the only program with a 4x400 relay squad.
Ford has high hopes for the season, and the culture around St. Helens track and field is well-established. With help from alumni of the program coaching, Ford hopes to teach his athletes lifelong lessons beyond sport.
"St. Helens has a long tradition of track & field. Our coaching staff are all alumni of the program and know we understand how track & field instills hard work,discipline, and a competitive spirit," Ford said. "We want our athletes to have a positive experience, build friendships, and feel connected to something special when they graduate."
Follow SHHS track and field results at https://www.athletic.net/team/240/track-and-field-outdoor/2023, and follow our feature coverage of SHHS sports at thechronicleonline.com. and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
