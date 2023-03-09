2011 Scappoose grad David Mayo has been offered a contract to again play with the Washington Commanders for the 2023-24 season.
Mayo played for Santa Monica JC out of high school having been overlooked by Oregon State where he so wanted to play. After leading the defense at middle linebacker to the first bowl game for Santa Monica in 10 years, he was offered four years to play three by Texas State.
While earning his degree in business, Mayo played three years as starting middle linebacker. During his senior year he produced 154 tackles in 12 games ranking #2 in the nation for all of Division 1 schools. In his best game, Mayo put up 22 tackles.
Drafted #169 by former Chicago linebacker Carolina head coach Ron Rivera, Mayo did his apprenticeship under Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly for four years. He signed with San Francisco, got cut, then got immediately picked up by the New York Giants.
Mayo played two years having an outstanding year in 2019 gaining a PFF rating of 90.1; second highest in the NFL against the run. During his second year with Giants, Mayo was marred by injury that kept him out of the rotation.
Mayo has been with Washington for two years. When Cole Holcomb went down with a foot injury, Mayo took over at middle linebacker with the head set the last three games, recording 25 tackles and one sack, including stopping a crucial 4th-and-1 against the 49ers.
Mayo has played in 115 regular season games, started 26 times, forced one fumble. recovered two, defended five passes, had 12 tackles for loss, been credited with three sacks including one on Tom Brady. He’s also credited with three additional quarter back hits.
He’s made 143 solo tackles and 93 assists.
David lives with his wife and three+ children near his three brothers and their families in Georgetown, Texas, a suburb of Austin.
Columbia County resident Wayne Mayo is the father of David Mayo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.