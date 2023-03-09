2011 Scappoose grad David Mayo has been offered a contract to again play with the Washington Commanders for the 2023-24 season.

Tackle

David Mayo makes a tackle.

Mayo played for Santa Monica JC out of high school having been overlooked by Oregon State where he so wanted to play. After leading the defense at middle linebacker to the first bowl game for Santa Monica in 10 years, he was offered four years to play three by Texas State.

While earning his degree in business, Mayo played three years as starting middle linebacker. During his senior year he produced 154 tackles in 12 games ranking #2 in the nation for all of Division 1 schools. In his best game, Mayo put up 22 tackles.

Young David

Young David Mayo suited up and ready for competition.
