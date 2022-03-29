The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Girls Varsity Softball Team is scheduled to host its first home games March 30 and March 31 against Valley Catholic School and then Hood River High School.
SHS Head Coad Maranda Little said the school is sporting a varsity team and two junior varsity teams this season.
“We had 27 girls try out for softball this year,” she said. “It seems consistent with the last few years. Prior to that, we were able to field three teams, but it hasn’t been that way in about five years.”
Little said she and her five-member coaching staff are keeping a close watch on both strengths and the weaknesses of the teams.
“During try outs I saw several things that I liked,” she said. “Our hitting seems to be solid and I feel that it is going to be one of our bigger strengths this year as well as our versatility. Several of the varsity athletes are phenomenal at more than one position defensively so it will make line ups more challenging to make. Which is a good problem to have.”
Little said given the schedule and the varsity team’s overall experience, this spring the training priorities will be challenging, but overall the team should be competitive.
“High school softball plays games three days a week which only allows for two practice days, so our priorities are going to be whatever the needs for the team will be at that point in the season,” she said. “Bunt coverage, cutoffs, details, details, details. We are roughly a half and half team this year. Half returners, half new varsity athletes. It will take a little (white) to find the groove, but once we do, we should be tough competition.”
SHHS softball is part of the 5A-1 Northwest Oregon Conference. Little said there are specific teams in the league she expects will be tough to beat.
“Rex Putnam always seems to have consistent pitching with movement, she said. “I don’t see that changing any time soon. Scappoose is always scrappy and being so close and having this special rivalry makes those games extra special as well. Wilsonville has a returning senior pitcher who had some fun with her rise ball and change ups on us last year, so we are going to get prepared to face that again.”
Little said, win or lose, she is hopeful the SHHS softball players (will) have a positive experience this season.
“Not only do I hope my athletes take away new skills pertaining to softball, I also hope that they learn other skills as well,” Little said. “The ability to work with others regardless if you are friends with them. The internal drive to set goals and succeed in any aspect of life they want to push forward in. The ability to manage different areas of life in a way that does not add stress.”
The SHHS softball teams’ assistant coaches include varsity assistant Susanna Sass; varsity assistant Alyssa Giesbers; JV head coach Anna Hanson; JV assistant Abbie Hanson; and JV assistant Kimi Ross.
The SHHS varsity softball team opened its 25-game season on the road at Tualatin High School March 21.
Follow the team results at osaa.org.
