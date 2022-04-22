The St. Helens High School Girls Golf Team has a six-match season according to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) online schedule. The team has two remaining matches on the road April 26 and May 3.
We checked in with Coach Jared Phillips as the season began for his take on the new season.
The Chronicle: How many students do you expect to turnout this season and is that up or down compared to previous years?
Jared Phillips: As of now we have our best ever turnout with 24 participants. We are in the fortunate situation where we have a practice facility that allows us not to make cuts, and a league that overall does not have a lot of participants, so we can get most of our girls a spot in our weekly league tournaments. We typically run somewhere between 10-15 players, so having this turnout and seeing the excitement around the game of golf is amazing.
The Chronicle: What do you see as the strengths and the weaknesses of your teams?
Phillips: Our strength is definitely experience. I have my whole varsity squad and JV swingers from last year that are back. That experience is crucial and great to have. We have five seniors, three of which have played since their freshman year. The other two seniors came out as juniors last year but do have that experience that will serve them well. As a team one of our weaknesses is the number of golfers we have on the team that have never played golf before. There are 10 golfers that have never even swung a club but liked the idea of being part of a team and doing something active.
The Chronicle: What will be the training priorities this season and why?
Phillips: Our training priorities will be different for each level of golfer. Our experienced golfers will work hard on course management, the tee box and short game, which is where most of our improvement can take place. Our intermediate, JV golfers will focus on creating consistency in their golf swing. Our beginning golfers will be working on basic fundamentals of chipping, putting, and full swing mechanics.
The Chronicle: What schools in your league will be the most challenging to compete against and why those schools?
Phillips: Wilsonville, Scappoose, and LaSalle are always challenging in league play. After being down last year, Wilsonville will probably bounce back this year and Scappoose brings back a lot of varsity experience, so they will be tough as well.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the team participants take away from their experience both as a sports competitor and for life-long lessons?
Phillips: Golf is a game of integrity and perseverance. For anyone that has played the game knows that it can be a daily grind and every day on the course is different, some good, some bad. More than anything I hope our players learn to work hard through the frustrations and difficulties of the daily grind, have some grit, and persevere to see the overall improvement throughout the season.
The SHHS Girls Golf Team assistant coach is Cory Young.
Returning players with varsity experience include, Cecily McDole (Sr), Sarah Vanderwerf (Sr), Monica Aguirre-Lopez(Sr), Piper Carlson (So), Eynola Vandolah(Jr), and Samantha Kent (Jr). Returning players with JV experience include, Merrin Bartocci, Danielle Martin, Dakota Harris, Kathryn Nelson, Emmah Durant, and Becca Snook.
Follow SHHS sports results at osaa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.