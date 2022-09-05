The St. Helens High School varsity football team heads to Woodburn for a non-league gridiron battle Friday evening, Sept. 9.
This week the team is working on drills, including defensive and offensive plays.
The Lions, hosting La Salle Prep Sept. 2, dominated the game and took a 37-0 victory.
“We’ve been working hard at staying in shape,” Lions coach Cory Young said after the game. He added that drills in all phases of the game helped keep penalty yards down for St. Helens while fouls plagued the visiting Falcons throughout the game.
Young said the visitors from Milwaukie, young as they are, have shown good potential, and he made sure his players watched out for it
The Lions’ offensive effort involved Skyler Bjornstrom, Tyler Tolles, Garrett Smith, and Ethan Smith. Young praised Daniel Bennet, Mason Erickson, Trevor Hjort, and Mitchell Barroso for their defense.
"Defensively, they “can play in three spots,” he said of several of his players.
Asked how his team would prepare for the Woodburn game, Young said, “We’ll just get back to work, watch films, see what we have to work on.”
Early in the first quarter, Bjornstrom started the scoring with a run from the La Salle eight-yard line and added two points with a run. Later in the period, Bjornstrom repeated his performance, this time from the Falcon 20. The score as the quarter ended was 16-0.
La Salle held off the Lions through most of the second quarter, but with less than half a minute left in the first half, a 90-yard pass play from Tolles to Garrett Smith added a St. Helens touchdown. A run for two more points failed, and halftime score read 22-0.
Several penalties pushed La Salle back early in the third quarter. After ground gains by Ethan Smith and Jordan Johnson, Tolles threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Smith and ran for two more points. Late in the period, with St. Helens on the La Salle 3, Tolles ran in for one more Lion touchdown. Garrett Smith successfully made the kick boosting the score to 37-0.
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons improved their play enough to keep the Lions from adding any points, but more penalties kept the visitors away from the goal line.
The Lions meet Woodburn at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, host Hillsboro Sept. 15 and travel to Ft. Vancouver Sept. 23. The SHHS first league game is at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.