Appearing in the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit 4A Softball State Championship Tournament for a second straight year, the Scappoose High Indians had hoped to get an upset semifinal win over The Dalles High Riverhawks and reach the June 3 finals.
The Indians came into the contest with the momentum of a three-game win streak, including two consecutive state playoff victories. The Indians won 9-8 at home May 23 in a first-round matchup over the No. 12-ranked Cascade High Cougars (16-7), followed by a 4-0 win over the No. 3-ranked Stayton High Eagles (25-3) May 26 at Stayton High School.
The No. 6-ranked Indians, guided by fourth-year Coach Lindsey Johnson, came ever so close to accomplishing their goal too as they played extremely tough versus the No. 2-ranked Riverhawks (25-3), but just fell short in a 3-1 loss June 30 in The Dalles.
"We played good, we had our chance’s, but our hitting game just wasn't good enough and they (Riverhawks) were the better team than us today," said Johnson. "We definitely gave them a run for their money, that's for sure. This was the kind of game you can expect in the semifinals. I'm absolutely proud of our girls for the great season that we had, for getting to the semi's and for the way we they played."
In the exciting pitcher's duel matchup, Indian freshman hurler Saige Casey (six strikeouts, walk, nine hits allowed) had an outstanding performance as she nearly matched The Dalles senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas (five strikeouts, six hits allowed).
Scappoose trailed 1-0 in the first inning when Riverhawk junior Jeilane Stewart (2-for-4) smashed a home run. It was the 69th homer this year for The Dalles which broke the all-time single season record for home runs.
After the Riverhawks extended their margin to 3-0 in the third, the Indians made a valiant comeback effort. Casey (1-for-3, RBI)slammed a homer over the 190-foot left field fence, trimming the margin to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
The Indians even had chance to tie and take the lead after Casey provided a spark to a rally. Sophomore Ava Vetsch (1-for-3) and senior Jessica Nelson (1-for-3) both singled to give the give the Indians runners in scoring position. The Indians had a batter at the plate in sophomore Ashlynn Komp who represented the winning run, but she was unable to get a clutch hit to drive home a run both Indian baserunners were left stranded.
"We had a really good chance to get an upset win against The Dalles," said Nelson. "Coming off the bus before the game, we were all very excited and pumped up because we thought that we could give them a good fight and try to reach the championship game. I'm happy to be here, but it was kind of an emotional day while playing my last game. I've played with all these girls since we were little kids when we started playing T-ball. It's kind of sad since this was the last softball game that I'll very play with them."
The Indians again repeated their potential comeback in the fifth as Schmidt singled and Casey reached base on an error, giving the Indians another golden opportunity to score. They had a batter at the plate again representing the game-winning run, but the Dalles played solid defense to prevent the Indians from scoring.
For the third consecutive inning, the Indians had chance to either tie it or go ahead with a batter representing the winning run at the plate in the sixth. Senior Abigail Stansbury (1-for-3) and junior Kaitlyn Ventris hit back-to-back doubles in a spirited rally to get runners on base into scoring position at second and third, but both were left stranded.
"It was a good game and we definitely had our chances to possibly get a win," said Stansbury. "This is actually more than I could've asked for and I'm really proud of my teammates for what we accomplished this season. I know that in the next couple of years, this team will continue to have even more success. It was good journey coming this far in the playoffs and it was nice that we had a really good close game against The Dalles."
The Indians didn't get any baserunners on in the seventh though as The Dalles held on for the close win. It marked the 22nd consecutive victory for The Dalles, which advanced to play in the June 3 finals versus the No. 1-ranked Henley High Hornets (22-3).
"We had a fun season even though the outcome wasn't what we wanted," said Johnson. "We were not intimidated by them (Riverhawks), we were ready to play and we knew that they were a good hitting team. We gave them a good game. The girls worked hard all season to go far in the playoffs and that's what we did. We proved to everybody that we deserved to be here."
The contest marked the final game of their Scappoose High softball career for Nelson and Stansbury. The Indians reached the semi's for the first time since 2016. The contest was a rematch of the 2022 Class 5A state playoffs when the The Dalles won a first round game 7-1.
After moving down to 4A this season from 5A last year, Scappoose (8-5 league) took third place in the Cowapa League standings behind the first place No. 10-ranked St. Helens High Lions (9-3 league, 18-9 overall) and the second place No. 7-ranked Astoria High Fishermen (9-3 league, 19-7 overall).
