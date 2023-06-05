The Rallie

The Scappoose High School Softball Team rallied for support during the State playoff game.

 Courtesy from Mike Weber

Appearing in the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit 4A Softball State Championship Tournament for a second straight year, the Scappoose High Indians had hoped to get an upset semifinal win over The Dalles High Riverhawks and reach the June 3 finals.

The Indians came into the contest with the momentum of a three-game win streak, including two consecutive state playoff victories. The Indians won 9-8 at home May 23 in a first-round matchup over the No. 12-ranked Cascade High Cougars (16-7), followed by a 4-0 win over the No. 3-ranked Stayton High Eagles (25-3) May 26 at Stayton High School.

The No. 6-ranked Indians, guided by fourth-year Coach Lindsey Johnson, came ever so close to accomplishing their goal too as they played extremely tough versus the No. 2-ranked Riverhawks (25-3), but just fell short in a 3-1 loss June 30 in The Dalles.

