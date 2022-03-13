The St. Helens High School springs sports season is now underway with teams practicing for competition in the coming days.
SHHS Head Baseball Coach Matt Lokken said he expects approximately 36 kids this season, allowing three teams.
"It is the first time we have had three teams in four or five seasons, so I am really happy with the turnout," he said.
According to Lokken, the players' should have an edge this season with their size, strength, athletic ability and their baseball-specific skills and ability.
"We have some kids who can really play and having team unity/work ethic throughout the season will be our biggest room for growth," he said. "We haven't played a lot as a team. Our lineup and roles are a little foggy currently, so getting those etched in as soon as possible will be important for us to get players understanding their responsibilities."
Lokken said the SHHS baseball teams' training priorities behind the basic skill development of a baseball player will be baseball I.Q, pace of practice, commitment to the program and arm health.
"We currently have 13-14 guys competing for a varsity spot and we may need every single one of them if injuries arise or anyone drops off because of the high commitment," he said.
As a first year head coach, Lokken said he will continue to learn more about the league, but at this point Rex Putnam, La Salle Prep, Scappoose and Willsonville will be teams to beat this season.
The Chronicle asked Lokken what he hopes the SHHS players take away from their experience both as a sports competitor and for life-long lessons?
"The main thing we are looking to do is build a program," he said. "We want to have integrity with our rules and expectations and will hold the players accountable. I think all of the coaches are highly invested in seeing St. Helens baseball succeed and that has little to do with one team and all to do with the integrity of the program and its expectations. If the kids are held to a high standard and are pushed to be their best they will build character, work ethic and be able to take constructive criticism. All characteristics which will help them be productive members of our society."
The SHHS Baseball teams' assistant coaches include:
- Varsity: Assistant- John Eckart
- Pitching Coach- Topher Mood
- JV Head Coach- Levi Norton
- JV assistant- Jackson Hald
- JV assistant- Jake Woodruff
- JV2 Head Coach- Eric Reya
- JV2 assistant- Justin Olsen
- JV/JV2 Pitching coordinator- Lance Howard
The SHHS varsity baseball team hosts McDaniel March 18 in the first scheduled non-league contest of the 24-game season.
Follow the team results at osaa.com.
