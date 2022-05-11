Sports Schedule
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

Wednesday May 11

Equestrian @ State (Redmond)

Tennis B/G Championship day @ Parkrose

Softball @ LaSalle

Baseball @ LaSalle

Thursday May 12

Track & Field NWOC Championships @ Wilsonville

Equestrian @ State Redmond

Baseball JV & JV2 @ LaSalle

Friday May 13

Track & Field NWOC Championships @ Wilsonville

Equestrian @ State Redmond

Band @ OSAA State OSU

Softball vs Hillsboro

Baseball @ LaSalle

Saturday May 14

Equestrian @ State Redmond

Baseball JV2 Doubleheader @ Hillsboro

Softball @ Milwaukie vs Parkrose

