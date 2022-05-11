St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Wednesday May 11
Equestrian @ State (Redmond)
Tennis B/G Championship day @ Parkrose
Softball @ LaSalle
Baseball @ LaSalle
Thursday May 12
Track & Field NWOC Championships @ Wilsonville
Equestrian @ State Redmond
Baseball JV & JV2 @ LaSalle
Friday May 13
Track & Field NWOC Championships @ Wilsonville
Equestrian @ State Redmond
Band @ OSAA State OSU
Softball vs Hillsboro
Baseball @ LaSalle
Saturday May 14
Equestrian @ State Redmond
Baseball JV2 Doubleheader @ Hillsboro
Softball @ Milwaukie vs Parkrose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.