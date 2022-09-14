It certainly hasn’t been a smooth transition for the St. Helens High Lions volleyball team after moving down to the OSAA’s Class 4A level this year.

The Lions (0-3 league, 1-4 overall) have struggled while trying to adjust from moving from down to Class 4A from the Class 5A level that they were in last year.

Things are starting to look better for the Lions, who won their first game of the season Sept. 10 with a 3-1 nonleague win over the Gladstone High Gladiators (0-6) at Gladstone High School.

SHHS player Dakota Harris (#6) tips a ball over the net.
