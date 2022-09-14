It certainly hasn’t been a smooth transition for the St. Helens High Lions volleyball team after moving down to the OSAA’s Class 4A level this year.
The Lions (0-3 league, 1-4 overall) have struggled while trying to adjust from moving from down to Class 4A from the Class 5A level that they were in last year.
Things are starting to look better for the Lions, who won their first game of the season Sept. 10 with a 3-1 nonleague win over the Gladstone High Gladiators (0-6) at Gladstone High School.
Playing in their first home game of the season Sept. 6, the Lions got off to a good start, led by team captains Ellie Austin and Madison Blackburn. The Lions won the first set of a Cowapa League matchup versus the No. 12 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (3-0 league, 3-2 overall). The Cheesemakers responded by winning three consecutive sets for a 3-1 victory over the Lions (0-2 league, 0-3 overall) at St. Helens Middle School.
“I felt like we had a chance to win and we were working really hard out there,” said Blackburn. “We played very well, and we played with a high energy level early in the match. We worked really hard in the fourth set, it was close, and we had a chance to win so we could get to the fifth set, but it just didn’t happen. It’s OK here at the middle school, but I prefer playing in our regular high school gym.”
The Lions, guided by longtime (20 years) Coach Tom Ray, are hoping to get their first Cowapa League win when they meet the Seaside High Seagulls (0-2 league, 1-4 overall) at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. Helens Middle School. The Lions follow with a Sept. 19 home game at 6:45 p.m. versus area rival the No. 5 ranked Scappoose High Indians (2-0 league, 4-0 overall). The Lions are playing all of their home games at the middle school because of a construction project at St. Helens High School.
“It was a great match,” said Ray. “We’re getting better and we definitely had a good chance to win the fifth set, which would’ve been nice. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. We’re getting better and that’s the main thing. We’ve kind of figured some things out and we’re getting better. Our passing was definitely a lot better in the first game and it was OK throughout the match. We’re working on improving serve receiving and we’re just trying to take care of the little things like that. Being here at the middle school is kind of new to us, so it’s almost like an away game for us.”
The Cheesemakers came from behind after dropping the first set 25-22 to the Lions. The Mooks then played the next three sets with a little higher intensity level, while limiting their mistakes to pull out a 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 28-26 win.
St. Helens led from start to finish in the first set to gain the early momentum in the match. In the second set, it was knotted five consecutive times, with the final deadlock at 5-5. The Mooks then gained a sideout and a 6-5 lead. Tillamook junior setter Dannika Goss helped ignite a rally as she served three straight service points, putting the Mooks up 9-5.
The revamped Cowapa League added St. Helens and Scappoose to the five-team league this year. St. Helens and Scappoose were both in the Northwest Oregon Conference last year.
The two evenly matched teams then traded points for a majority of the match and Tillamook built a 19-14 lead, forcing a St. Helens timeout. Tillamook extended its advantage to 21-15 for its largest lead of the set. The Lions fought back and trimmed the margin to 21-19, forcing a Mooks timeout.
Tillamook middler blocker Kate Klobas then started to take control, while utilizing her heighth advantage to pound kills to the floor and score some points. After a Klobas kill made it 22-19, senior Emily Skaar served the last two service points for Tillamook. Klobas followed with an exclamation point as she blocked a Lions shot to the floor to help give Tillamook a set two 25-21 win.
“ In the third set, it was Goss who helped lift Tillamook in front early as she served five straight service points, including two aces, putting the Mooks up 5-0. Tillamook then built a 9-2 lead and appeared to be in control.
St. Helens responded by outscoring Tillamook 12-5 to knot it 14-14 on an ace served by Lions senior middle blocker Briana Holtz. Two more deadlocks followed, with the final one at 16-16. A Tillamook sideout put the Mooks up 17-16 and they held the lead for the remainder of the set.
Goss again showed her strong serving skill as she served six straight points from the service line to help the Mooks take control on the scoreboard at 23-16. A Klobas kill gave the Mooks set point at 24-17 and after a Lions hitting error, Tillamook got the win at 25-17 and a 2-1 set lead in the match.
St. Helens took an early lead in the fourth set, led by junior setter Ava Eib, who served three straight service points, including one ace to help put the Lions up 3-0. St. Helens then extended it’s advantage to 8-4, which marked the Lions largest lead of the game.
The Mooks came back and got their first lead of the game at 11-10 when senior outside hitter Keira Thompson served an ace. Tillamook then extended its lead to 18-12, led by Skaar, who served four straight service points. The Lions came back with a 6-1 run and narrowed the margin to 19-18 on a kill by Eib.
Tillamook extended its advantage to 22-18, forcing a St. Helens timeout. The Lions responded with a 6-2 rally, tying it 24-24. Two more deadlocks followed with the final one at 26-26. A Lions hitting error put the Mooks up 27-26 and then quite fittingly, Goss again demonstrated her outstanding serving as she delivered a match winning ace for a 28-26 victory.
