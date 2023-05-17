St. Helens High School girls golf season has ended.

SHHS Golf

The SHHS girls golf team and coaches.

The team fell just short of its goal of a berth to the OSAA Championship State Championships.

Competing at the Special District 1 Championship on May 8 and 9, St. Helens finished sixth of the 22 teams in the tournament. While they didn’t ultimately qualify for the next round, Head Coach Jared Phillips was happy with his team’s performance this year.

Danielle Martin

Danielle Martin
Kayla Trenaman

Kayla Trenaman
Samantha Kent

Samantha Kent
Hannah Matney

Hannah Matney
