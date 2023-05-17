St. Helens High School girls golf season has ended.
The team fell just short of its goal of a berth to the OSAA Championship State Championships.
Competing at the Special District 1 Championship on May 8 and 9, St. Helens finished sixth of the 22 teams in the tournament. While they didn’t ultimately qualify for the next round, Head Coach Jared Phillips was happy with his team’s performance this year.
“Overall, we had a good season. We won 3 out of the 5 COWAPA league tournaments and finished 2nd overall at the League Championship tournament on May 1st at Astoria Golf & Country Club,” Phillips said. “We finished 6th overall at the OSAA Regional District tournament.”
Some of the team’s greatest successes came from the growth their shared as a group. Phillips said that the girls showed a tremendous amount of growth, resilience, and determination throughout the season. Part of what has made the group special is the togetherness and the teachings of older players to those who will be the future of the program.
“Our team has shown great camaraderie and integrity during the season. It has been a fun group of girls to coach, and they have rallied around each other and made each other better,” Phillips said. “They have bonded as a team, and it has been great to see the veteran players help the inexperienced players improve throughout the year. They have also played the game with integrity and learned valuable life lessons along the way.”
Future in the fairway
Two of the drivers for success for the Lions have been Junior Piper Carlson and Senior Sam Kent. They have been the one and two golfers for St. Helens this season. With four graduating seniors next year, the Lions will count on their nine returning players to step up to the tee.
According to Phillips, the younger athletes will be ready for the task. Three of the underclassmen contributed to the team’s overall score at districts, and Carlson is also returning as the top golfer on the team. Going into next year, Phillips and his squad will use the off-season to sharpen their skills.
“With the season being over, we will continue to develop players throughout the summer and keep getting them on the golf course and to the driving range for practices,” Phillips said. “Piper Carlson returns next year after finishing in the top 10 individually at the district tournament, which had more than 60 golfers.”
While the season may be over, the future looks bright for the Lions on the links.
Recognizing the seniors
Some of the key pieces of the St. Helens girls golf program have been their seniors. Seniors Kayla Trenaman, Samantha Kent, Danielle Martin, and Hannah Matney have been leaders for the team this year, and during their SHHS careers. The seniors detailed who they would like to thank as their SHHS golf careers come to a close, as well as, some of their favorite memories along the way.
Question: Who would you like to publicly thank and why?
Trenaman: I would like to thank my parents for encouraging be to try something new and my teammates for making this season really great.
Kent: I would like to thank my coaches, Mr. Phillips and Mr. Young. I wouldn't have done so well or been so motivated without their unwavering support. I would also like to thank my dad. He got me into golf and helped me keep it up through COVID. Very grateful to have such a good practice buddy. I would also like to thank all of the friends that I've made through golf. Cecily, Monica, Sarah, Kathryn, and Piper are my family at this point, I love all of you guys so much.
Martin: I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and walking 18 holes in the rain to watch me, my teammates for always making me laugh and making practice and tournaments so much fun, and lastly I would like to thank Coach Phillips and Coach Young for being so patient and teaching me to love the game of golf.
Matney: I would like to thank my two coaches, coach Phillips and coach Young. The first year that I joined golf I knew absolutely nothing about the sport, I knew none of the rules or even how to swing a club. Over the past two years they were more than patient and kind to me, they both made me feel welcome and appreciated. I would also like to thank my mom, shes always encouraged me to find new hobbies or sports that she thought I’d enjoy. At first, when she suggested golf I was unsure because I was new to the school and felt shy. It’s safe to say I made the right decision by joining because I met really kind people on the team as well as gaining a new hobby!
Question: Your favorite SHHS golf team memory?
Trenaman: Mr. Phillips forgetting to put the bucket under the golf ball dispenser and the balls going all over.
Kent: Kathryn got hip surgery and couldn't play our junior year, so we made a ridiculously long slide show to convince Phil to let her be team manager. We ambushed him after school one day and presented it to him, and it made him and his teacher assistant cry laughing. Another favorite memory was my last tournament. We all did really badly and didn't qualify for state, but Phil gave us a motivational speech afterwards that made him cry. I honestly didn't hear a single word he said, but once we saw him start to cry we all lost it. Everyone on the team cried the entire way home. This program has been a really special part of my highschool career, I enjoyed every second of it.
Martin: My favorite SHHS golf memory would have to be day 2 of districts this year when we fit five girls in one golf cart with me hanging off the back, we were driving around the golf course for so long that we missed awards and Sam's food was getting cold, we were #whippinthecart. Being a part of the golf team has taught me way more than just how to golf, I will be forever grateful for this team and memories we made.
Matney: One of my favorite memories from the past two years are the bbqs we’d have! Coach Young would grill hotdogs at practice, there would be a speaker with music playing, while it was a sunny day.
Follow coverage of SHHS programs at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.