Spring sports at St. Helens High School (SHHS) are underway with students participating in the competitive baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field programs.
The beginning of the season brings a fresh slate and expectations for the SHHS teams and gives athletes a chance to build chemistry and learn as a group.
Coming off a season where the Lions finished 13-10, expectations are high for Head Coach Miranda Little.
After competing in the 5A division last year, St. Helens is now competing with 4A schools. Little anticipates the team finishing in the top half of the 4A-1 Cowapa League and making a state playoff push. While she is excited about what the team can accomplish, there has been a dip in participation this year.
"This year the numbers seem to be a little lower than anticipated," Little said. "It has been tough getting athletes back on the playing field with the weather we had last year. But it is not about the quantity, it is about the quality."
Despite their lower-than-expected numbers, their spirit has not been dampened. According to Little, there is no shortage of talent up and down the roster.
"Each day at practice, there have been different sets of stand-out athletes. There are eight returning Varsity athletes in the program, as well as so many up-and-comers that are pushing those returners to work harder," Little said. "Last season in the 5A, we had eight athletes recognized for the all-league team. Two of which, Ellie Austin and Cydney Brandt (seniors), earned 1st team recognition from other coaches in the league as juniors."
Already, the team is off to a strong start, winning four of their first five games. Their first four games were non-league competitions against Hillsboro, Molalla, Hood River Valley, and Milwaukie Acad. of the Arts, who they beat 14-0, 19-4, 14-2, and 11-0, respectively. Their one loss came in an 11-1 defeat to Ridgeview.
Their next game will be away against Banks on March 23.
Aside from becoming better softball players, Little wants to help her athletes learn lessons beyond sport. Communication, hard work, dedication, and teamwork are just some of the skills Little hopes to instill in her players. Little said she is excited about the season's progression and softball season's return.
"We are so excited! New coaching staff with fresh new ideas, new group of athletes, new league! Bring it on," Little said.
