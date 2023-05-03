St. Helens High School’s girls tennis team has been rallying together to put together a strong season. Head Coach Mark McQueen has been happy with the team’s performances despite little practice due to weather making it difficult to practice outdoors.
“As a team, we have been doing really good.” McQueen said. “It’s been hard to keep up with private schools with indoor courts, but we’ve been competing well. The team is learning and bonding, and that’s what’s important before we head to districts.”
Seniors leading by example
One of the pillars of this team’s growth this season has been the leadership of its seniors. There are 25 athletes on the tennis team this season. The three seniors, Heather Hayduk, Theo Janke, and Delaney Robitz have been key to establishing the team’s culture.
“The seniors have put in time to help the new players and returners that are still learning. The seniors have been playing amazing, too, and set an amazing example for the team to look up to,” McQueen said. “They really pave a path for the new players and can leave knowing that the new players will become hard-working returners next year.”
With a solid mix of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors making up the rest of the team, the coming seasons promise solid continuity for the program. This season, St. Helens has been competing with 4A schools after competing with 5A programs last year.
One of the team’s strong suits has been their communication and closeness. McQueen said that the girls had improved their teamwork skills through doubles matches and that the team is excellent at learning on the fly and improving through hard work.
“The team has become closer friends and have leaned on each other to learn tennis and to start a new program for the new players,” McQueen said. “Some didn’t know what to do with the racket at the beginning of the season, and now a lot of the players have amazing shots that they make during matches.”
What each age group within the team is focusing on varies. For the returners and more experienced players, making sure backhand and forehand hits are getting dialed in is the emphasis. For the newer players, the goal is learning where to be, how to read the ball, and how they will hit it.
Focusing on fun
While winning is always sweet, McQueen is more focused on getting the athletes to enjoy the sport of tennis and having fun. Giving his players an environment where they can do their best with a group that cares about them is paramount.
“The team goal is that everyone has fun and learns to enjoy tennis. Going to state would be incredible, but I know that just being able to be a part of a community of players that support and care about one another is also super cool,” McQueen said. “State maybe in the future for some players, and ultimately that should be the goal, but just having fun and learning is really important too.”
Follow St. Helens High School sports results at osaa.org, and read feature sports stories at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.