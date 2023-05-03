SHHS Tennis 2

“The team has become closer friends and have leaned on each other to learn tennis and to start a new program for the new players.”

~ Mark McQueen, Head Coach

St. Helens High School’s girls tennis team has been rallying together to put together a strong season. Head Coach Mark McQueen has been happy with the team’s performances despite little practice due to weather making it difficult to practice outdoors.

“As a team, we have been doing really good.” McQueen said. “It’s been hard to keep up with private schools with indoor courts, but we’ve been competing well. The team is learning and bonding, and that’s what’s important before we head to districts.”

SHHS Tennis

Theo Jenke serving during a St. Helens match.

Seniors leading by example

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.