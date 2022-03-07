Competition for the 2022 St. Helens High School Track and Field Teams starts in early April.
In the following conversation, the Chronicle checks in with girls and boys team coaches, Naomi Reedy and Neil Ford, about the season ahead.
The Chronicle: How many students do you expect to turnout for track and field this season and is that up or down compared to previous years?
Naomi Reedy and Neil Ford: We're hoping to have at least 50 participants. This is down from previous seasons before COVID, but it's more than last year.
The Chronicle: At this early point, what do you see as the strengthens and the weaknesses of your squads?
Reedy/Ford: Strengths: Our program has an enthusiasm for the full season ahead. Last year's season was so short which made training especially difficult. Athletes are excited to see what their potential is when they have more time to train and more opportunities to compete. Weaknesses: We have many athletes with less experience.
The Chronicle: What will be the training priorities this season and why?
Reedy/Ford: Since we are so young, many of our athletes will be trying events that they have never done before or haven't competed in at the high school level. We'll need to spend substantial time introducing or reviewing the basics of technique.
The Chronicle: What schools in your league will be the most challenging to compete against and why those schools?
Reedy/Ford: Wilsonville. They tend to have higher turn out and they've consistently finished at the top (or near the top) of our conference in years past. We'll wish the Wildcats and the NWOC the best as we move to 4A next year.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the team participants take away from their experience both as a sports competitor and for life-long lessons?
Reedy/Ford: That perfection is not accomplished overnight. It's developed through the constant desire to improve, and the drive to put in the time and effort.
The Chronicle: Please name your assistant coaches.
Reedy/Ford: Andrew Coffin, Adrian Lujano, and Savannah Manning.
See the complete SHHS Track and Field teams schedules at osaa.com.
