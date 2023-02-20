St. Helens High School Cheer has stuck the landing on its season, and for the program, this year is the jumping-off point for a program on the rise.

SHHS Cheer

The cheerleaders pictured are, top row, Katie Duke, Halli Heys, Keely Scoville, and Montana Sloan. Bottom row, Alexandra Johnson, Tarrah Lemont, Maggie Burke, Haylie Matheny, and Aliciyah Miguel-Cloninger.

Starting in the fall, the cheer team set its sights on a more competitive season.

"In addition to having a sideline cheer team of 16 members, we knew there was an interest to start a competitive cheer program, which our school has rarely offered in the past. In early November, we held tryouts and selected nine members to join our competitive team," Head Coach Nicole Waite said. "Overall, both teams have improved skills for performing and leading our crowds. The support from parents, administration, boosters, and fans have helped our growth as a program."

