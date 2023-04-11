Staying Positive

The St. Helens High School softball team keeps smiling despite the recent dreary weather.

 Courtesy from Miranda Little

The St. Helens High School softball season is rounding the bases and has kicked off the league portion of its schedule.

With a 7-4 overall record, and a win in their first league game, the Lions are off to a good start, and Head Coach Miranda Little and her team are putting the pieces together.

“We are starting to find combinations of athletes that we like in the field together, and we are finding out things that we do not like as well,” Little said. “The more time that we get to spend outside practicing on the field, the better we will be able to be.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you think it's time for a hospital in Columbia County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.