The St. Helens High School softball season is rounding the bases and has kicked off the league portion of its schedule.
With a 7-4 overall record, and a win in their first league game, the Lions are off to a good start, and Head Coach Miranda Little and her team are putting the pieces together.
“We are starting to find combinations of athletes that we like in the field together, and we are finding out things that we do not like as well,” Little said. “The more time that we get to spend outside practicing on the field, the better we will be able to be.”
The team wrapped up its pre-season non-league games with the Sandy High School Spring Break Tournament, where the team faced Gresham, Silverton, and Sandy in trying conditions. On the weekend, the team went 1-2, and Little said it was a tale of two days. After losing to Gresham 7-24 and Silverton 1-5, the team beat the hosting Sandy High School 5-1.
“On Saturday, we played a tough hitting team, and we just weren’t able to make those plays that we needed,” Little said. “On Sunday, we played two excellent games against two tough schools. Playing softball in 30-degree weather while it is snowing and hailing is not the ideal game day situations, but we were glad to be able to get those games in before league starting the following Tuesday.”
The Lions carried the lessons they learned in pre-season into their first regular season game against Scappoose on April 4, notching a 5-2 victory. Though they fell to Estacada on April 7, that was a non-league game, so it had no playoff implications.
The team is currently ranked 13 out of the 31 teams with a 4-A classification and stands second in the 4-A1 Cowapa League behind Astoria, who they will play at home Wednesday, April 12, at 4 p.m.
Strong leaders and strengths and weaknesses
Of the 15 players on the Lions’ roster, four are seniors. With almost a third being older, there is no shortage of veteran leadership within the team.
“We have several athletes in the program that want to be in that leadership position, and it makes it nice knowing that those athletes are wanting that extra responsibility,” Little said. “Ellie Austin and Cydney Brandt are the captains of the varsity program.”
One of the strengths of the team has been their hitting, according to Little. In 11 games this season, the Lions have batted in more than ten runs in seven of those contests.
“We can hit the ball hard. We are a very strong hitting team and I feel that we will continue to hit well this season. Hitting is one skill that we can do regardless of the weather,” Little said.
Little is an adaptable coach who makes adjustments based on the team’s needs. While the hitting has been a strong suit for the squad, Little says that defense is the emphasis right now, and finding players to plug holes is key.
“Right now, we are focusing on our defense. We are looking for those consistent players that are able to make those plays to back up our pitchers,” Little said.
With pre-season in the rearview mirror, the team’s future success will hinge on whether they are able to keep hitting the offense humming while addressing the defensive hiccups.
Follow St. Helens High School game results at osaa.org and read feature coverage at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print edition of the Chronicle.
