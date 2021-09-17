The following information is provide by St. Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge.
Boys Soccer
The boys secured their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory against Tillamook. The Lions had 3 goals from Ole Jakob Kjaernes and 1 additional goal from Matej Cech. Junior Logan Weber had his first start in goal and did a great job. We played well and created a lot of quality chances, both in transition and through good ball movement. It is the first win for the program in 5/6 years and my first as a head coach. We were up 3-0 at halftime and saw Antonio Ramos return to action from an injury that has kept him sidelined for the better part of the last two years.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Lions earned another win against Tillamook (3-2). Tillamook scored first early on a breakaway. The Lions answered back just a few minutes later with a great pass from junior Kayla Trenaman to senior Isabelle Mercier who went 1-v-1 with the keeper. Isabelle scored the second goal as well which started as a pass towards goal by senior Alyssa Marsh. Tillamook scored again with only 7 minutes left in the half. The goal was off a corner that ricocheted off a Lion defender past the keeper. Then, with only about a minute left in the half, sophomore Piper Carlson sent a beautiful through ball for senior Hannah Hayduk who used her speed to challenge the keeper and put the ball into the net.
The second half of the game was dominated by the Lions. The ball remained in Tillamook's half of the field for most of it. If it wasn't for Tillamook's goalkeeper, we would have scored several more goals. She had an amazing game with so many saves. We applauded her at the end of the game.
Volleyball
It was great to see our girls coming out of quarantine and getting to play their first game. The girls started strongly jumping out early with attacks from the outside and the middle to secure the first game 25 to 18. Our first game jitters were very apparent as we had some first game of the season errors and with Parkrose’s strong middle presence took the second game 25-19.
The next two games were carbon copies of the first two ( 25-18 & 19 -25) sending us to a crucial game 5. The Lions jumped out early again but the middle for Parkrose proved to be very solid and showed they had more games under their belt securing the game and the match win 13-15.
Junior Varsity played a tough match falling 2-2
JV2 Played and it was all Lions as they won both games!!
Next Up
Saturday 9/18
Varsity Volleyball @ Sherwood Tourney
JV Volleyball @ Wells Tourney
Monday 9/20
JV Football vs Hillsboro
Tuesday 9/21
Girls Soccer @ Banks
Girls Volleyball @ Hillsboro
Wednesday
Cross Country Home Meet @ MCCormack Park 3PM
Volleyball vs Milwaukie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.