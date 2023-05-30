Season Proud

Coach Miranda Little and the SHHS Softball Team celebrate winning the Cowapa League title.

 Courtesy from Miranda Little

The St. Helens softball season is over after a year full of successes and, ultimately, a tough loss in the state playoffs to Crook County.

For Head Coach Miranda Little, this season is the start of an exciting chapter for St. Helens softball's future.

"We definitely surprised some people this year, and that definitely feels great," Little said. "Winning league the first year being in a new league is amazing, and I see nothing but up in the years to come."

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.