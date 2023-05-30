The St. Helens softball season is over after a year full of successes and, ultimately, a tough loss in the state playoffs to Crook County.
For Head Coach Miranda Little, this season is the start of an exciting chapter for St. Helens softball's future.
"We definitely surprised some people this year, and that definitely feels great," Little said. "Winning league the first year being in a new league is amazing, and I see nothing but up in the years to come."
The Lions won the 4A-1 Cowapa League in its first year since making the switch from the 5A-1 Northwest Oregon Conference. Their overall record within their league this year was an impressive 9-3, and the season was not short of highlights.
"Beating Scappoose will always be a highlight for us because of the rivalry," Little said. "But, I do think that getting that first-place seed, and having a home playoff game for the first time in at least eight years was a pretty major highlight. We were also given the opportunity to play on the Western Oregon softball field this year, and it was a fun trip for the athletes AND coaches!"
As with any season's end, there are always tough goodbyes. For the Lions, it will mean saying farewell to the seniors Ellie Austin- 3B, Cydney Brandt- LF, Ruby Nelson- C, and Cassidy Parr- 2B. Little said that those would be big shoes to fill, not only with their on-field play but also their leadership within the team.
Little said that this season was full of adjustments. Trying to find the right positions for players to excel in was one of her main focuses throughout the year. With the old guard leaving and new faces coming in, next year will bring similar challenges.
"Every year, the team is different. You have different athletes that bring different strengths to the program," Little said. "Just because an athlete was a starter in a certain position one year, it does not mean that that position will be the best position for them the next year. As a coach, you have to play the team you have, not the team you HAD."
For Little and the Lions, the season was a success, even despite the tough 10-4 loss to Crook County on May 23. Little has come away with a lot of new ideas and strategies to help the team continue to rise in the coming seasons.
With another year in the 4A division coming up, the team will only continue to get more comfortable with its new competition and structure. Little said her hope is that this year's playoff run is just a precursor for deeper state playoff runs in the future.
"This season was incredible. We changed the way that the program was run, and it was everything that we needed for this group of athletes. It took a few weeks to get things figured out, but it ended up working in our favor," Little said. "Next year, we will be more ready with these new ideas and ready to go even further. Obviously, we would have wanted to still be playing and getting to continue our push in the state tournament this year but finishing somewhere between 9 and 16 in the state is awesome for our first year in the 4A."
