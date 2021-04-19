Over the weekend a ban on outdoor burning was in place imposed by area fire districts due to the increased wildfire danger.
All outdoor backyard burning was prohibited until further notice based on the Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. Red Flag Weather has a number of factors that can allow for significant fire growth in a very short window of time.
Recreational firepits within the landscaped footprint of your property are permitted. Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
According to a release from Columbia River Fire & Rescue, once our “normal” spring weather returns the burn ban will be lifted.
Please contact your local fire district for more information. For additional information regarding 2021fire season information please visithttps://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
St. Helens Burn Period
The spring burn period for residential open burning in the city limits of St. Helens is scheduled to begin on the first Saturday in May, running from May 1-16.
Burn periods are established for residents to burn yard debris. Burn periods do not apply to activities such as using a charcoal barbecue or recreational outdoor fire pit.
Before burning anything in your yard, a burn permit must be obtained through Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR). Residential burn permits are available through CRFR’s website at www.crfr.com/burn-permits.html. Burn permits can also be obtained at CRFR’s administrative office.
Due to the increasing threat of brush fires and wildfires over the last several years, it is extremely important to be aware of burn bans and exercise caution when creating an outdoor fire. Burn bans may still be in effect even if you have obtained a burn permit. Always check the burn line at 503-397-4800 to find out if it is an open burn day.
CRFR urges you to take the following safety precautions when conducting an outdoor burn:
- Place yard debris in an open area away from structures, trees and power lines.
- Create small piles (4’ x 4’) to better manage the burn.
- Cover portions of piles with polyethylene plastic (landscape material) to keep a portion dry for lighting later (preferably in late fall or winter).
- When conditions improve, check with your local fire agency for any regulations in place.
- Never burn under windy conditions.
- To maintain containment, create a perimeter around the pile at a minimum of 3 feet, scraped clear to bare mineral soil.
- Keep a shovel and charged hose nearby to manage the burn.
- Make sure the pile is dead out before leaving.
- Return periodically over several weeks to make sure the pile is still out: No heat, no smoke.
Burn permits last for one year from the date of issue. However, there are only two authorized burn periods within St. Helens city limits, on the first Saturday in May for 16 consecutive days and the third Saturday in October for 16 consecutive days.
Burning household garbage, plastics, petroleum products and rubber products is not allowed. Burning may only be conducted during daylight hours.
For more information about the spring burn period, see St. Helens Municipal Code Chapter 8.36 online at www.codepublishing.com/OR/sthelens/ or contact the Columbia River Fire and Rescue’s Administrative Office at 503-397-2990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.