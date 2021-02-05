Following a successful Douglas fir timber sale in 2020, St. Helens is preparing to sell more timber this year.
The St. Helens City Council approved preparing a timber sale of around 100 acres in the Milton Creek Watershed. The city will get bids on the timber price and approve or decline the sale at that time.
Brent Keller, associate at the city-contracted forest management firm Mason, Bruce & Girard, told city councilors the price for timber is higher now than it has been in the past.
"Prices right now are well above the five-year average," he said, and that prices were at an all time high last summer. If the city chooses to sell 50 acres of timber, he expects there could be $625,000 in income, and he recommended two cuts equaling around 100 acres.
The 2020 timber sale, which spanned 66 acres, netted just under $1.4 million in income. Mills in the small log market are paying competitive timber prices, Keller said, largely due to the strong housing market. Small logs are typically produced into dimension lumber that is used in the construction industry. Most of St. Helens timber is small Douglas fir saw logs.
The city councilors and Mayor Rick Scholl agreed that it would be good for the city to take advantage of the competitive market.
"We have so many big projects going on, and the market seems right," Scholl said. "I'm not saying cut all the timber and not all the watershed, we're talking a small fraction of the watershed. He recommended two cuts of about 100 acres, and I would like to go with what he recommended knowing we have projects in mind."
Other council news
- The St. Helens City Council approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the nonprofit the St. Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO) to partner the agency with the city as it reorganizes and restructures its board of directors. SHEDCO is a division of the Oregon Main Street Program and, under the MOU, will make recommendations to the city about programs and projects to revitalize the main street business district in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.