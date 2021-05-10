The community is invited to learn the latest details and make comments concerning the design of a riverwalk and new stage at Columbia View Park.
The St. Helens City Council will hold the public forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
The St. Helens Riverwalk Project will design public access along the Columbia River from Columbia View Park to Plymouth Street and Nob Hill Nature Park, approximately one-half mile in length. The new linear park design may incorporate a combination of pathways, boardwalks, and overlooks.
The project will complete design and construction of Phase 1 within Columbia View Park, including approximately 300 feet of riverwalk and a new amphitheater stage, replacing the existing gazebo. The existing amphitheater seating, playground, splash pad, and picnic area will remain. The project will also complete preliminary design for Phase 2 of the Riverwalk, a future extension south to Plymouth Street. This design will be coordinated with the Street and Utility Extensions Project, which will extend South 1st and Strand Streets into the former Veneer Property.
The community meeting is intended to be interactive. Attendees will be asked to share their opinions about the future of the riverwalk with city staff and the project consultants. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting will be held via Zoom.
A link to the meeting will be posted with the agenda on the City’s website at https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/meetings. A community survey will also be available to gather feedback on the Riverwalk Project. Community members can fill out the survey online or in person. The online survey will be published from May 12–26 on the project’s website: https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/riverwalk-project. Paper surveys can be filled out during the same time by visiting the Columbia View Park gazebo.
Riverwalk Phase I design and construction is being partially funded by two Oregon Parks and Recreation grants totaling $838,000. The project is part of a larger redevelopment effort to open a large expanse of riverfront property that was formerly private industrial land fenced off from community access. With the City’s purchase of the property in 2015, major planning and design work has taken place to reclaim the waterfront to serve the St. Helens community in new ways.
City officials said the redevelopment process aims to pay homage to both the past and future of the city by creating new amenities to attract new business and residents to St. Helens and provide guaranteed public access to a larger stretch of the Columbia River.
For more information, contact Associate Planner/Community Development Project Manager Jenny Dimsho at jdimsho@ci.st-helens.or.us.
