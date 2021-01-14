The St. Helens School District is waiting for key information from the state before announcing specific dates that students will return to the classroom, but the wheels are in motion.
At a Jan. 14 school board work session, St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell updated the board on plans to bring students back. The district will prioritize students in grade two and below, then turn to students in grades three through five, he said. For secondary students he said the district will look for natural breaks in the schedules to transition back.
"Our concern is the disruption to learning— shifting from one mode to another— may have a greater impact on grades, credit and learning than the benefit of coming back to school two-weeks early, three-weeks early," he said.
Plans for the return to in-person instruction will be firmed up following the Oregon Department of Education's update to its "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance, which will be released Jan. 19 .
The updated guidance is expected to relax the metrics needed to return to in-person instruction. Gov. Kate Brown switched the state school reopening metrics from mandatory to advisory at the start of the year, but Stockwell said there was still concern about opening before meeting the metrics.
"Deciding to come back below, or when we're not meeting those numbers may not be the wisest move," he said. "We're going to continue to review the health metrics. Definitely working with Columbia County health department to determine what's best for St. Helens School District."
Stockwell said the district is also working with Oregon Health Authority to work on potentially testing for COVID-19 in the schools, and said he is advocating for staff to get access to vaccines.
"The only thing we know for sure, beyond that change will continue to happen, is that we're going to have some pretty significant updates Jan. 19 to guidance for reopening schools that impact our blueprint," he said.
When the updated guidance becomes available and the district understands what metrics it needs to meet, Stockwell said the district will share the information with district families. The district intends to give families a two-week timeframe of notice before bringing students back so day care and scheduling changes can be made.
Both Clatskanie and Rainier districts are also waiting on the updated state guidance to firm up plans, but have set tentative start dates for students. In Clatskanie, students in grade one and below may be back in the classroom as early as Jan. 25, with higher elementary grades returning in the following weeks.
Rainier announced two possible plans for the return to in-person instruction. Both plans prioritize preschool students and high school seniors, following a push by high school students and families. The earliest start date for those groups would be Feb. 1.
