The St. Helens community is invited to a 2020 State of the City meeting on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Helens Middle School Commons, 354 N. 15th Street, St. Helens.
Join your neighbors and community members to hear a brief update from the City of St. Helens and the St. Helens School District about the past year’s accomplishments and anticipated projects in 2020.
This is an opportunity to engage with your local City and School District officials and share your input about the St. Helens community. Information will be shared related to community development, police, library, public works, recreation program, and School District projects. A follow-up survey will be available after the formal presentation, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and talk to officials one-on-one.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 503-397-6272.
