The St. Helens City Council is reviewing new ways to attract more people into the city.
During a special city council meeting Thursday evening, April 15, held at the city's recreation center, the council heard from community members and shared views about the city's tourism efforts.
"It sounds like the council likes the core of tourism and is maybe ready to add more events, so that's where we are at," St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said following the special council session.
Scholl said the council will continue its review of the current contract with the city's event coordinator Tina Curry of E2C Productions during a May public meeting.
"We may tweak the contract a little bit," Scholl said. "She works under the direction of the city council. We are the ultimate authority."
In March 2019, the city entered into a personal services contract with E2C Productions for consulting and managing city events. The agreement included a $120,000 annual compensation.
During the special session held at the St. Helens Recreation Center on Old Portland Road, a handful of people spoke to the council about tourism projects in St. Helens, and according to Scholl highlighted Curry's work.
"They told us she does a lot in the community, a lot more than we knew about," Scholl said. "People also told us to keep Halloweentown and the councilors talked about maybe establishing walking events, hikes and bird watching as events to enhance the city's tourism."
Scholl said businesses should be reassured that the council will continue to support tourism to draw people into the city.
According to the city council agenda, over the past several years the city has concentrated tourism investments into four major event programs, that include 13 Nights on the River, Fourth of July, The Spirit of Halloweentown and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said the special council session was an opportunity for the council to review the city's tourism projects and what events would fit in the future.
"It's important for the staff to report to the council because it gives them guidance and direction and shows how we have had to adjust, that we are still doing good things and that the program has been very successful," Walsh said.
Walsh said the city's signature event, Halloweentown, has put the city on the map and is a vital economic factor for local businesses.
A member of the audience at the Thursday night meeting told the city council to retain and enhance the event.
"Halloweentown is the city's Big Mac," he said. "Don't take the Big Mac off the menu."
Halloween has been a major city celebration and centerpiece for decades and includes an annual children’s parade featuring costumed kids trick-or-treating at the local businesses’ front doors and people making creative scarecrows and hanging their displays all around St. Helens.
In a Chronicle interview last December, Walsh said the event has transformed St. Helens from a fading mill town to a community recognized internationally as a top destination for Halloween activities.
“Halloweentown has created a sense of community identity and brought an economic boost to the region. The event draws tens of thousands of visitors each year throughout the month of October which stay in hotels, eat at local restaurants, shop at local merchants and experience all that St. Helens has to offer.”
In an interview with The Chronicle last August, Curry said Halloweentown generates well over a million dollars annually.
The city allowed an abbreviated version of the 2020 Halloweentown last fall reflecting the pandemic-related health and safety state guidelines.
