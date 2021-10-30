Abandoned vessels clogging up the Columbia River present a myriad of safety concerns for Columbia County residents.
According to Lt. Shaun McQuiddy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, these concerns include water, navigational, and environmental hazards, the effects of which could be mitigated by acting responsibly as a boat owner.
McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested officer capabilities on a state level.
Robbed resources
“These abandoned and derelict vessels have increasingly robbed our resources and time, statewide,” he said.
McQuiddy also said that the majority of abandoned and derelict boats are located in South Columbia County waterways from the Multnomah County line on the Columbia River down to Goble and the Multnomah channel.
The penalties for vessel abandonment range from $440 on the low end to thousands of dollars on the high end. If the vessel becomes submerged, it becomes an even greater expenditure to remove the vessel that, for one boat owner, came out to a total of $55,000.
The Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) may help to offset the price tag associated with vessel removal, but Columbia County is responsible for the bulk of the costs if no one comes forward to claim ownership.
Columbia County has a partnership with the OSMB and the United States Coast Guard (USGC) to manage abandoned and derelict vessels in waterways.
“We work closely with our partners to establish best practices and procedures to keep our waterways safe and enjoyable for all users,” McQuiddy said.
The most common types of offenders of abandoned vessels range from people living on their boat, to scrappers and owners of “fixer uppers,” he said.
These groups are most likely to abandon their vessel when a mechanical issue arises, creating a potentially hazardous obstruction.
Multiple owners
“It is not uncommon for us to find that a boat has changed owners three, four, five times without properly registering the vessel. We have come across several boats where they have been stripped, all the identification markings removed, and filled with trash,” he said. “If the boat suffers a major failure such as taking on water they will just abandon the vessel and move onto another one.”
The process for removing a derelict boat requires multiple, escalating steps.
“First is a notification that the boat needs to be removed. Then, a notification that if the boat is not removed it will be seized,” he said. “Next is a seizure notice posting. Once a boat has been removed, there is a time period that the boat has to be held before it can be salvaged.”
Columbia County works in tandem with surrounding counties, including the USCG and OSMB, to remove these vessels from waterways.
Resources and funding affect whether a boat is able to be removed quickly but McQuiddy said the county sheriff’s office is working hard to clear the obstructions and to educate waterway travelers about maintaining responsible boating practices.
“While we are working on affordable solutions to remove smaller vessels it is very expensive to remove a boat from the water, then the boat has to be stored for a period of time, and then there is a salvage cost,” he said. “As far as enforcement and education (go), we work to identify boats and operators that we see on the waterways, educate when we can and enforce when necessary.”
