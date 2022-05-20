“Stamping out stigma” is this year’s theme for a Columbia County walk and fair dedicated to raising mental health awareness.
National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Walks Our Way and Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) will bring their event to St. Helens Riverfront from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.
The event offers a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, featuring a DJ, food, prize drawings, and a performance from Ukulele Orchestra.
“I think it’s going to be a fun day,” CCMH Human Resources Coordinator Naomi Clowdus said. “There’s going to be a lot of laughter, a lot of smiles, and just hopefully (a) warm and welcoming presence to the community.”
Participation in the event is free, but donations are encouraged, Clowdus told The Chronicle.
The walk starts at the Jordan Center in downtown St. Helens, 297 South 1st St., and ends at Columbia View Park.
A common goal
NAMI Columbia County “NAMI Walk Our Way” and CCMH Mental Health Fair is “a partnership that recognizes the importance and value of working together,” according to NAMI Columbia Chairperson Judy Thompson.
Pre-March 2020, NAMI Oregon hosted the annual event “NAMI Walks Your Way NW,” a walking event and fundraiser held on Portland’s waterfront that draws thousands of people from Oregon and Washington.
On Sunday, May 22, NAMI is co-hosting with CCMH its first-ever walk for mental health awareness in Columbia County.
As of Monday, May 16, there are seven Columbia County teams signed up to walk.
Background
Clowdus started her career at CCMH over three years ago as a care coordinator, “which is essentially a counselor case manager,” she said.
“As far as CCMH goes, we are a pretty well-rounded Community Behavioral Health Center, or clinic, I should say,” Clowdus explained. “We have our residential programs, and then we have two facilities for people with mental health issues.”
One of these facilities managed by CCMH is the Jordan Center, which offers Peer support for those struggling with mental health challenges.
“They (Peers) (are) someone who has lived experience with mental health or substance use, either on their own or with a family member or spouse,” Clowdus said. “They’re well aware from an experiential standpoint of what that looks like in their day-to-day life.”
The Jordan Center has around five or six Peer Specialists and serves between three and four people at any given hour, according to Clowdus.
Clowdus estimates that CCMH, with all of its different programs and services, is utilized by more than 1,000 people throughout Columbia County.
The Chronicle asked Clowdus how she believes the Mental Health Walk and Fair will benefit residents of Columbia County.
“Just having a large group of people get together and support mental health awareness helps send the message that it’s okay to talk about mental health,” she said. “It’s okay if you have mental health issues.”
The Columbia Community Mental Health Center is located at 58646 McNulty way in St. Helens. For more information, call 503-397-5211, or for immediate help, call the crisis line at 503-782-4499.
Participants must register for the walk. For more information, visit namiwalks.org.
