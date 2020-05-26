"I have elected to stand by my original order," Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Shirtcliff said in a letter to the Oregon Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 26.
Shirtcliff ruled on May 18, that Governor Kate Brown's Stay Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 was "null and void" because Brown did not have emergency orders approved by the Oregon Legislature beyond the 28 day limit.
The judge's response is to Saturday's ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court for Shirtcliff to vacate the ruling or explain why he should not vacate.
Shirtcliff's ruling follows a lawsuit that had been brought by churches who said the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.
The Oregon Supreme Count's communications director Todd Sprague told The Chronicle that the Baker County judge's decision now triggers a formal review by the high court.
"If the trial court does not vacate its order granting the preliminary injunction by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, the writ directs the state to file a brief with the Supreme Court by Thursday, May 28, and the plaintiffs/intervenors to file briefs by Tuesday, June 2," Sprague said by email. "Oral arguments or other future actions will depend on additional orders of the Supreme Court. Once the briefs are filed, there is not a specific timeline for a decision."
