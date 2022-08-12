Midway through River City Speedway's stock car racing season a number of area drivers are enjoying success and are contenders for a Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division championship.

'Round the Track

Stephen Kaptur, of St. Helens, driving the number 90 yellow car competes in the Aug. 6 modified division main event.

A quartet of local competitors recorded top-five finishes Aug. 6, including St. Helens drivers Lanette Phillips, Bob Berg and Stephen Kaptur and Austin Fox of Rainier. Phillips won the Pure Stock Division main event and Berg notched a fifth place in the Tuner Division main. Fox took third in the Tuner main and Kaptur was fourth in the Modified Division main event.

The four drivers are also ranked in the top-five of the season point standings and have a shot at winning a title at the Columbia County Fairgrounds motorsports facility in St. Helens. Other drivers who are also focusing on possibly winning a title include St. Helens drivers Kasey Lee, Christopher Lee, Sean Fox and Bernie Lujan who are each ranked in the top-five of the point standings too.

