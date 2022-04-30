For the first time since 2019, River City Speedway in St. Helens will begin its motorsports season in May.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the speedway opened later than normal last season in June and in 2020 the track didn't open until July.
Everything is back to normal now though and the 38th season will include a total of 16 Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) events.
The season opener is set for May 7 at 5 p.m. on the quarter-mile clay oval track at the Columbia County Fairgrounds facility in St. Helens. The motorsports schedule continues throughout the spring and summer and concludes with the Sept. 24 season finale.
President's perspective
The CCRA, under the direction of fifth-year President Darrin Rye, expects to see nearly 100 drivers competing in five motorsport classifications in the opener. Those divisions include Four Cylinders, Sportsman, Tuner, Pure Stock and Modified.
"We're happy to have a new sponsor of the Street Stock Division this year, Family Fun RV of St. Helens, so it's good to have them on board with us," Rye said. "We actually operated without any sponsors in 2020 and we gave everyone a refund because of the bad situation back then. There's definitely going to be more drivers competing this year. We have lots of newcomers coming to the track and some returning drivers as well, so there's a lot of interest, especially with many people building new race cars to drive."
Upcoming events are also scheduled May 14, 21 and June 11 and 25. Other classes at the track include the Northwest Dwarf Cars, Street Stock Division, Tracer Division (teens age 12-18) and Micro Sprint Cars.
"I really love my job with the excitement of being at the track on Saturdays, the appreciation from the drivers and just having this facility and maintaining it to enable everyone to race here," Rye said.
Previously, an association rule allowed people to be club president for two years. Rye said when he became president, he changed the rule.
"As long as members of the CCRA continue to support me, then I'll accept the club president position, which basically seems like it's my job year after year," he said. "The last two years, It was very difficult operating my own business (Dr. Auto in Warren), having my family life at home and running the race track and trying to make everything profitable. There were lots of rules to follow with COVID and we were able to open our track before other tracks did and keep our doors open for the racers."
Who to beat
Drivers considered as top contenders to win a division title include Dick Gaboury of Rainer, Shawn Dorie of Scappoose, Bob Berg of St. Helens, and the father/son duo of Greg Greer and son Cody of Rainier and Stephen Kaptur of St. Helens.
Gaboury, 72, is the oldest competitor at the speedway and he's also one of the fastest and most experienced stock car racing drivers competing in the CCRA. Gaboury didn't compete at the track the last two years, but he's excited to resume his racing career and drive his Economy Auto Wrecking sponsored 1992 Nissan Altima.
"If I win the championship, which is my goal, then I think that I'll probably retire from racing," said Gaboury, who started his motorsports career in the 1970's when he competed at Portland Speedway, which closed in 2001. "I've won two championships in my career, so I've enjoyed some success and if I win another one, that would be great. Trenton Brogan's dad Gary, will be my co-driver who will substitute for me, if I'm unable to race. That will be kind of interesting to see a father and son racing against each other."
Gaboury finished in second place in the Four Cylinder Division point standings in 2019 as a co-driver with Trenton Brogan of Kelso. The duo rotated their position each week while driving a 1996 Nissan Altima. In 2013, Gaboury and his son Chris, 52, combined as co-drivers of a Nissan and they won the Four Cylinder championship. The Gaboury family owns Economy Auto Wrecking in Portland.
Berg, 57, won the 2021 Four Cylinder title while driving his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored 1997 Dodge Neon and he'll be one of the top contenders again this season along with Gaboury and the 19-year-old Brogan. Berg has won three CCRA titles during his 30-year career at the speedway.
Racers rundown
The title contenders in the Modified Division include St. Helens drivers Stephen Kaptur and Scott Wells, Greer and Devon Reed of Woodland. Kaptur, 46, won the 2019 Modified championship and he finished in fifth place last season. Greer is a former series champion (2010) who returns to the track after a 10-year hiatus and he'll be competing with his new car.
Greer's son Cody, 13, won the Micro Sprint Restricted Division title last season in his Rainier RV Center sponsored open-wheel race car and he'll be seeking to win a second straight championship this year.
Dennis Liebig, 36, of Scappoose, won the Dwarf Car Division championship while driving his Dr. Auto sponsored racer car last year, but he's not going to be seeking to win another title this season since he'll be competing at other tracks in Madras and Lebanon and he plans to enter just a few CCRA events.
Dorie, who finished in the top-five of the Dwarf Car standings last year, is one of the top contenders for the 2022 title along with Josh Rodgers of St. Helens and Teagan Fischer of Warren. Fischer, 21, is a former two-time series champion (2017, 2018) who will be driving her TFT Construction sponsored open-wheel style race car.
Other drivers who are considered frontrunners for a division title include brothers TJ and Myke Landis of West Linn, who are the top contenders to win the Tuner Division title in their Tri Pod Development sponsored Ford Focus.
During inclement weather conditions, it's best to call the speedway office at 503-397-6506 to verify the schedule. The track is located at 58892 Saulser Rd. in St. Helens.
