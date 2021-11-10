An audit of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) has identified several gaps that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said increase the risk of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data collected by the ODE's systems.
Fagan said the state audit also revealed that the ODE has multiple controls in place to ensure the security of the agency’s web applications.
“It’s great to see agencies practicing good data stewardship, especially when the data is related to Oregon students,” Fagan said. “But agencies must also ensure information and services are accessible by all Oregonians, regardless of their disability status. ODE should continue to push for excellence in both areas.”
According to a release from Fagan, ODE hosts several web applications containing sensitive student data. Though these systems improve the efficiency of agency and school district operations and data reporting, they inherently increase security risks, as they are designed to facilitate the sharing of sensitive information over the internet.
Besides ensuring the security of these web applications, it is also critical to protect the network where applications are hosted to further safeguard these systems and the sensitive data they process and store, Fagan states.
Auditors evaluated ODE’s web application and network security controls and found while many systems and processes are in place to protect the agency’s web applications and supporting infrastructure, several gaps exist that put systems and data at risk.
Auditors also found ODE has made promising efforts to ensure the accessibility of its website content to people with disabilities. However, this body of work would benefit from more clearly established and consistent processes, the release states.
The Chronicle reached out to the ODE for a reaction to the state audit and Fagan's statements.
ODE's Communications Director Marc Siegel sent us the following response.
“The Oregon Department of Education appreciates the opportunity to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure the security of our data systems and the accessibility of our online content. The agency is thankful that our rigorous data stewardship and our commitment to security efforts are recognized by the Secretary of State’s Office and for the reminder to continue upgrading the accessibility of our online content.”
Read the full audit on the Secretary of State's website.
