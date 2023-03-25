The co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature's Joint Committee on Ways and Means have released their budget framework for the 2023-2025 biennium, outlining priorities for the state budget.

By the Numbers

The 2023-25 current service level budget represents a $27.3 billion total funds, or 25.5%, increase over the 2019-21 current service level and reflects the addition of 4,792 positions, according to the Ways and Means co-chairs.

The 2023-25 current service level budget represents a $27.3 billion total funds, or 25.5%, increase over the 2019-21 current service level and reflects the addition of 4,792 positions, according to the Ways and Means co-chairs.

General Funds and Lottery Funds make up $6.1 billion of this growth. This increase has been driven by significant investments over the past two biennia in early learning, K-12 education, housing, behavioral health, emergency management, and wildfire response, among others. Continued support for these vital programs and services is central to the Co-Chair budget framework.

Download PDF Proposed State Budget Framework
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.