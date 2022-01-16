Community members are invited to the State of the City community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The meeting is designed to highlight the city’s accomplishments in 2021, as well as ongoing and upcoming projects in 2022. During the event, there will be a community question and answer time with St. Helens City Councilors and city staff.
Progress in 2021
In a guest column published in the Dec. 29 edition of The Chronicle, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said the city made excellent progress in 2021 on several projects to bring economic development to the St. Helens riverfront.
Scholl said the St. Helens Riverwalk Project is working to design and partially build public walkways, a boardwalk, and overlooks along the edge of the Columbia River. A street and utility extension project is designing infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, additional parking, and utilities to extend onto the former Boise Veneer property.
“The City is exploring the best ways to utilize the Central Waterfront Property and provide connection between Highway 30 and our beautiful Riverfront District,” Scholl said.
The City Council also has invested heavily in parks and recreation program improvements in 2021, Scholl said.
“With COVID restrictions partially lifting, we have recently been able to bring back in-person recreation activities and opened our new Community Center on Gable Road,” he said. “I hope you join me in taking pride in our recreation program and the activities that it brings to the community to help enrich our lives.”
Scholl added that McCormick Park has a brand-new all-abilities playground thanks to a partnership with the Moda Assist Program and Campbell Park is in the middle of receiving new sports courts.
“Technology use is raising concerns about the lack of face-to-face connections, social media related mental-health issues, and kids having too much screen time,” Scholl said. “These park improvements offer the community a needed alternative to unplug from technology and create connections in person.”
Scholl’s column also outlines the new Makerspace at the St. Helens Public Library, which he said provides a way for everyone to exercise their creativity, use their hands to make something, and learn a little about science, art, math, engineering, and technology in a fun environment.
Growth and uncertainty
According to Scholl, part of the city’s future growth planning is designed to keep the community safe, which included large steps in 2021 toward building a new public safety facility for police and other city services.
“So that your St. Helens officers have the tools that they need to keep our community safe,” he said. “This will also help us attract and retain quality law enforcement professionals and provide space for us to grow with our growing community. I am proud of the progress we have made this year. These projects represent an investment in our future success as a community.”
The State of the City community meeting will be hosted at the St. Helens City Hall Council Chambers, Plaza Entrance, 265 Strand Street in St. Helens.
The facility is handicap accessible. If you need special accommodations, please contact City Hall at 503-397-6272 at least 48 hours before the meeting.
Online attendance will be available through Zoom. A Zoom link will be included with the meeting’s agenda once it is uploaded to the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/meetings.
