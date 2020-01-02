The public will have the opportunity to hear a review of the accomplishments of the City of St. Helens and the St. Helens School District, and what can be anticipated in 2020, during the State of the City address on Jan. 11.
According to a release from the City and School District, the State of the City offers an opportunity for the public to engage with City and School officials and share input about St. Helens. Information about community development, police, library, public works, recreation program, and School District projects will be shared during the presentation.
A follow-up survey will be available after the formal presentation, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and talk to officials one-on-one.
Light refreshments will be provided
The 2020 State of the City meeting is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. Helens Middle School Commons, 354 N. 15th St. in St. Helens.
For more information, call 503-397-6272.
