Oregon Governor Kate Brown held a telephone media briefing Monday afternoon, March 23, following her Stay Home executive order.
Brown said she had asked on Friday that Oregonians stay home and be respectful of others. But following reports that people were flooding beaches and parks for spring break, Brown said her Stay at Home order was necessary.
“I was very clear,” she said. “I repeated that request saying that Oregonians need to stay home and that your actions effect other people and by using social distancing you can save lives and keep Oregonians healthy.”
Brown said she was very frustrated after seeing the crowded Oregon beaches over the weekend.
“I asked,” she said. “I directed them to stay home and now I am ordering them to stay home.”
In issuing the order, Brown said she wanted to make sure it would work for all of Oregon, and that rural areas of the state could comply as well as the larger metropolitan areas. She said she reviewed what other states are doing and consulted with health officials.
“The reality is that governors all over the nation are wrestling with how to do that,” Brown said. “We were able to learn from other states and watch the confusion happening there to form this order. I wanted it to work for all of Oregon and to be sustainable over the long-term.”
The Governor said there is no timeline on how long the order will remain in effect. Brown said she hopes to see the outcome next week of social distancing measures that have been put into place to make a timeline decision. Brown also acknowledged that her order will have extreme far reaching consequences.
“My heart goes out to all the Oregonians, all of us frankly, that have been impacted by this horrible pandemic,” she said.
Brown said the Oregon Employment Department has waived “all of the regulations that they can waive” in order to get unemployment benefits out to Oregonians who have been impacted, that have lost their job, or have had to stay home because of the coronavirus.
“We are working hard to get those resources out the door as quickly as possible,” she said
Brown also announced that her team is having conversations with legislative leaders in preparation for a potential legislative session in the next week or so to continue efforts in Oregon. She also said the state is working with its congressional delegation for additional federal resources.
“So that we can provide direct assistance to our families, our households and to our businesses,” she said.
Brown said businesses that are able to operate and that do not contribute to the spread of the virus can remain open.
“What is so important that we focus on is, if you cannot telecommute and if you cannot socially distance safely, than you need to close down,” Brown said. “Obviously, there are exceptions. Groceries, health care, and public safety. We are trying to protect Oregonians.”
Brown said the state is attempting to incorporate social distancing and that is very challenging.
“I am asking Oregonians to do their part and I am asking business to take personal responsibility,” she said. “I have been very clear that I am limiting travel to home, to work, to doctor, to essentials. I am confident that business owners around the state will do the right things and be creative and innovative in offering their services to Oregonians.”
If business do not comply, Brown said they will be shutdown. See Brown’s executive order with this story at thechronicleonline.com.
“If Oregonians don’t comply, we’ll have to take the next step,” she said, without being specific about what the next step would be.
Just how her executive order would be enforcement is still somewhat unclear because Brown said Oregon law enforcement needs to be focusing on what she termed real emergencies.
During the afternoon media conference call, Brown also said she is considering extending the Oregon tax filing deadline due to the coronavirus health crisis.
“It is on the table for discussion,” she said.
According to Brown, each decision she is making during the health crisis has a wide ranging ripple effect.
“There is no playbook for all of these things,” she said. "Decisions are being made hour-by-hour. We are making the decisions as best possible with the best information available. Every single action we take has ripple effects. We are carefully considering all decisions.”
