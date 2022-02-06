After much deliberation, the City of St. Helens has agreed to fund a Fourth of July fireworks display this year.
The St. Helens City Council announced last year that the city would seek a nonprofit or another group to take over responsibility for managing the annual event and the council agreed to provide approximately $20,000 for the effort.
During the Wednesday, Feb. 2 public meeting of the St. Helens City Council, Mayor Rick Scholl outlined his concerns over the cost of putting together fireworks, adding that in previous years, organizers have had to pull money out of their own pockets to run the event.
According to Scholl, Scappoose resident and Spirit of Christmas Parade Organizer Angela Wayman has volunteered to take on the organization of this year’s fireworks. St. Helens Event Coordinator Tina Curry, also present at the meeting, offered her assistance.
Wayman said she submitted a proposal Jan. 18 and awaits a response from the city council.
“I haven’t heard back anything yet so any proposed plans can't get started without the go-ahead from the city,” Wayman told The Chronicle. “I did, however, do extended research talking with locals old and new about this celebration, what works and doesn’t work, and what they would like to see going forward. I think it's really important to have that kind of feedback in helping any event be successful.”
Wayman affirmed the importance of the tradition to the St. Helens community.
“This is a nationwide holiday that celebrates what America is all about,” she said. “I couldn’t just watch the event in St. Helens slip away knowing the importance it is to many.”
Responding to Wayman's proposal, Scholl opined during the meeting that the division of responsibilities might complicate the fireworks event planning.
“I just see a struggle of power,” Scholl said. “That’s all. More conflict, more drama. I’m going to let you as a council decide.”
The council ultimately agreed to take on the expense, and city councilors will confirm with Western Fireworks that a show is still happening this year, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
King added that the councilors are still discussing how volunteers and community organizers can participate in other Independence Day-related events.
Tourism audit approved
City council members also signed a contract for a financial audit of tourism revenue and expenditures, to be performed by Merina+Co, a Tualatin-based company.
The proposal to perform financial audits came from the Tourism Committee Report recommendations, addressed to the mayor and city council in a Dec. 29 Council Special Session.
Based on the recommendations, the city and E2C agreed to do a third-party financial audit of the last years of tourism expenses and revenue, and rework significant portions of Curry's contract to increase transparency in funds allocation.
The city entered into a personal services contract with E2C Productions, directed by Curry, for consulting and managing city events in 2019, which included a $120,000 annual compensation.
Curry has led many of the city’s major events, including Spirit of Halloweentown, Christmas Tree Lighting, Fourth of July Festivities, and 13 Nights on the River.
Margaret Jeffries recognized
The council commended retiring St. Helens Library Director Margaret Jeffries, who achieved the admiration of the St. Helens community for her dedication to reinvigorating the library’s many programs.
“It has just been a complete privilege and pleasure,” Jeffries said, addressing the council. “Certainly not something the library did alone. (There was) an awful lot of support to provide those unique services and programs.”
Despite praise for her accomplishments, Jeffries maintained her humility throughout the speech, issuing many thanks to different departments, agencies, and organizations in the collaborative effort of enhancing the library’s offerings and expanding its programs.
Each councilor was allowed to address Jeffries directly and express their gratitude for her service to the St. Helens library.
To conclude the commendation, Scholl hugged Jeffries and presented her with a bouquet.
“I want to give you a hug,” Scholl said. “Don’t go too far.”
