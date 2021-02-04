Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has joined his Senate Democratic colleagues in calling on the Department of the Treasury to ensure Americans receive the relief they are entitled to, including those who are experiencing homelessness.
The bipartisan COVID-19 relief package enacted into law on Dec, 27 of last year provided a round of direct payments worth up to $600 per adult, and efforts are currently underway to provide additional direct payments in future relief legislation.
In a release, Wyden said he and his colleagues want to ensure the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) commit to conducting outreach to all populations to make sure folks are aware of their potential eligibility, and can sign up for, and receive, the payments.
“People experiencing homelessness have been disproportionately impacted by the negative health effects of COVID-19 and the unprecedented economic crisis that has followed,” the senators wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Overcrowding in shelters, the lack of basic hygiene and sanitation in outdoor encampments, and barriers to accessing health care and economic opportunities are added challenges that people experiencing homelessness have faced over the past nine months. While it is clear that we all must do more to provide safe, stable housing for these individuals, we also must ensure that these communities are not left behind as the Treasury Department distributes economic relief payments.”
The senators also are urging the Treasury Department to take the following steps:
- Publish specific procedures for how those without a permanent address, government issued identification, or bank account can access their payment.
- Expand guidance for non-filers and provide additional options for people to claim their payments. As many people experiencing homelessness have limited or no access to internet, a website where non-filers can register is insufficient.
- Work with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to conduct outreach to local Continuums of Care and social service organizations.
