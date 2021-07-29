On July 13, 2021 it was discovered that the St. Helens Band Patrons trailer was stolen from the high school parking lot.
The trailer and its contents are used for the St. Helens Marching Band and Color Guard competitions, according to a spokesperson for the St. Helens Band Patrons. The trailer also included all of the supplies needed to host bottle and can drives, which have been our main source of fundraising since COVID began.
Investigators have received tips but the stolen items have not been recovered.
"When we first posted about the theft on our St. Helens Band Program Facebook page, it was shared 197 times and reached 17,370 people," A St. Helens Band Patrons releases states. "Community members have been very supportive and sympathize with the loss."
The St. Helens Band Patrons have received donations of bottles and cans and PVC pipe to help re-build their sorting stations and to continue vital fundraising in support of the students.
"The (community) support is greatly appreciated," the release states.
Upcoming fundraisers are being established to replace the stolen items including a bottle and can drive and cash donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, in the St. Helens High School parking lot at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens.
Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so through the group's GoFundMe account at:
