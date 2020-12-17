Police make a stolen vehicle arrest following a tip from St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl.
According to details released by city officials, the incident unfolded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.16 as St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at the Ace Hardware store at 155 S. Columbia River Highway.
Dispatchers advised officers that a white unmarked Amazon delivery van loaded with packages had been taken from the store parking lot while the driver was making a delivery at the location. A white male in his mid-30s was seen driving away in the vehicle. He was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 30.
Officers, along with Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, began searching for the stolen vehicle. Officers had to stop their search after they were dispatched to a high priority call in another area of the city.
After police finished responding to the high priority call, they investigated a tip received from St.Helens Mayor Rick Scholl of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Crestwood Village, 2154 Oregon Street.
Officers located the vehicle and confirmed with the Amazon driver that it was the stolen delivery van. The vehicle was returned to the Amazon driver who confirmed that no packages were stolen.
While in the area, officers were flagged down by an individual regarding an alleged violation of a release agreement. Officers took Adam Graham, a 37-year-old white male, into custody for the violation. Further investigation by officers revealed that Graham had also stolen the Amazon delivery vehicle, according to city officials.
Graham was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and violation of his release agreement. The investigation is ongoing.
