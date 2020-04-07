Large chain stores Walmart and Fred Meyer are now encouraging customer physical distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Walmart launched its effort last weekend with a one customer in and one out plan. The store also posted large blue signs asking customers to allow six feet between each other.
Fred Meyer stores launched a similar project April 7. Read more at,
https://www.fredmeyer.com/i/coronavirus-update
The COVID-19 has claimed four additional lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 33, and the state's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,181, according to the Oregon Health Authority's April 7 report.
Follow the latest case reports daily at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.