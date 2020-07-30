Two teenage girls are safe today after being stranded on rocks in a lagoon near Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, Oregon.
A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted two female teenagers Wednesday afternoon
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center received a request for assistance from Astoria dispatch reporting the 14-year-old and 18-year-old females were stranded.
The teens said they were unable to paddle their inner tubes back to their starting point and the rising tide eliminated any way to walk back to the park.
Coast Guard rescue boat crews and other local agencies were unable to reach the rocky area due to the shallow depth of water. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Sector Columbia River launched and diverted to the area.
The aircrew hoisted the two teens to safety and brought them back to the air station at 6 p.m.
Officials said there were no medical concerns with the two teens.
The Coast Guard reminds the public to always check the weather, including tide tables, and ensure a life jacket is worn at all times during any open-water activity.
See video of the rescue at
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/761442/coast-guard-rescues-2-teens-near-fort-stevens-ore
