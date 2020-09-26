At a time when rural fire districts are struggling with challenging manpower, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) hopes to use federal grants to help strengthen its efforts.
CRFR has received a $314,277 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for volunteer recruitment and retention.
The four-year grant will fund firefighter personal protective equipment, fitness equipment, volunteer leadership training, chaplain program training, and a monetary stipend for volunteer response and training attendance, according to CRFR.
The fire district said in a Facebook post that over the past three years CRFR has worked hard to receive $1,059,873 in grant funding from FEMA to fund volunteer programs and purchase firefighting equipment to improve services to the citizens of the fire district.
The Chronicle has reached out to CRFR' s public information officer Jennifer Motherway, who also oversees recruitment and retention, for the following insight and new details.
The Chronicle: We understand that this grant will be used in part to pay a monetary stipend for volunteer response and training attendance. Why is that important and how much will be offered?
Motherway: The importance of the monetary stipend is to be able to help our volunteers monetarily. Without the stipend from the grant, they respond to calls as they can fit it into their schedules and it is not paid, it is a true volunteer position. We feel with the stipend program it may encourage even more participation. The stipend that will be offered will be worked out in the coming months.
The Chronicle: What is the current number of CRFR volunteers and paid staff?
Motherway: We currently have 25 volunteers – we are in the middle of a recruitment process that ends on October 29 for our upcoming academy. We also have three programs offered for volunteers: Firefighter, EMS and Logistics opportunities. With the previous grant we also have a student/resident volunteer program in place for those who are attending college that we are advertising. We have around 58 paid staff.
The Chronicle: In covering fire districts over the years, we have found that the number of volunteers has dwindled. What has CRFR seen over the past five years and what has led to less volunteers?
Motherway: The number of volunteers always fluctuates. We demand over 100 hours of training to become a volunteer right out of the gates. Once academy is completed we also require attendance at weekly training and generally seek 15 hours of calls and 15 hours of training per quarter.
Living in a bedroom community where many people drive to and from Portland for work and spend hours of their time driving each day makes it a challenge to not only quickly respond to the calls, but leaves little time to spend with their respective families. Volunteerism in the fire service is down throughout the nation, high demands and less time with family are two of the most significant reasons.
The Chronicle: With less volunteers, what is the impact to our fire district and the immediate service protection provided by CRFR?
Motherway: We are fortunate to have a combination department and our stations are staffed by career staff daily. We have not only Firefighter/Paramedics but also have an EMS Only program that is staffed full time. We have found that the biggest impact is due to the number of medical calls we go on each and every day, as our ambulances drive to and from Portland or Longview multiple times a day, it puts one or more crews out of service until they return.
Having our volunteers assist with staffing makes a large difference especially due to the medical calls and the drive to and from Portland. We have mutual aid with surrounding fire districts as well, and are fortunate to be able to have that shared resource.
Receiving a federal SAFER grant to support our volunteer program is always so helpful and really gives us the added opportunity to provide more incentives to those firefighters giving back to their community. We received a funding award in 2012, again in 2019 and another in 2020. The impact of each of these grants have been significant to our district.
The funding allows us to spend more on recruiting efforts, training opportunities and added schooling for our members. We feel very fortunate to be able to provide this extra support to the volunteers and our district.
If volunteering is something you have considered, be sure to reach out to Jennifer Motherway for more information on how you can help your community.
Motherway can be reached at motherwayj@crfr.com, or by calling 503-397-2990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.