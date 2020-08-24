Motorists and pedestrians are noticing brighter white lines in the streets in St. Helens today.
City crews are re-striping the streets as part of the annual summer maintenance.
"We re-stripe the roads annually as normal maintenance," City of St. Helens Communications Director Crystal King said.
St. Helens crews keep a five-year running average, but since the new average totals aren't compiled yet, the average numbers from the last five years are:
- 4” yellow (centerlines, solid lines and “skips”): 94,000 linear feet, about 17.5 miles
- 4” white (fog lines, lane divider “skips”): 59,500 linear feet, about 11.1 miles
- 8” white (bike lanes): 56,500 linear feet, about 10.5 miles
King said the city's contractor only counts linear footage of the actual painted stripes, not the length of roadway. The roadways are striped annually.
"It is paid by the total linear footage painted," King said. "This typically costs approximately $18,000."
The painting is specialized for both day and night vision, according to King.
"When the paint is sprayed, it is mixed with tiny reflective beads so that the lines show up at night when headlights shine on them," King said.
The while lines are designed to guide drivers and to help traffic move smoothly. The re-striping follows crosswalk maintenance conduced by the city crews in April.
St. Helens Public Works crews are going from crosswalk to crosswalk making annual safety imp…
