St. Helens High School 2007 graduate and local resident Tim Mack had never competed in a strongman competition before, but during his first competition this summer, he placed third in his division.
After being convinced by a friend suggesting he should try the grueling competitive sport, Mack began a series of strength building routines to prepare for the July 10 Oregon Feats of Strength Strongman event at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.
Through his friend that suggested the competition, Mack met his coach Jake Swales who helped Mack train physically and mentally for the competition.
“The best part of all this is that my gym is in my garage, because during the pandemic gyms closed so my coach and I brought weights, a squat rack, sandbags, even a keg and filled it with sand for the keg training,” He said. “It was a fun experience. I like the process of training and just bettering myself with proper form and technique.”
Mack credits Swales for helping him prepare for the competition through strength building with proper form.
Each participant competed in five events at the Prineville strongman competition, including pushing and pulling a weighted wheelbarrow 50 feet, a block press, carrying a large weighted keg over their heads, a seated arm-overarm rope sled drag, and repetitious lifting a weighted keg over a bar.
“During the competition I had 60 seconds to preform each lift as many times as I possibly could,” Mack said. “I think the challenging part about this competition was that it was my first one. I was nervous, anxious, excited and fueled with adrenaline. I used that energy to aid myself.”
While the events were challenging, Mack said it was a good experience for him.
“The competition was great,” Mack said. “Everyone there was ready to compete and have a good time.”
Mack said he hasn’t yet signed up for any other strongman events, but he is continuing to lift weights and working to stay in shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.