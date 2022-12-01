Fire and police crews rushed to the 52000 block of NE 2nd street Wednesday, Nov. 30 to a report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the structure with reports of a victim inside. A victim was located at the front door of the structure and was treated and released on scene. Crews were able to locate a pet inside the structure and safely removed it from the building.
The fire was successfully contained and extinguished by Scappoose firefighters. Three engines, two chief officers and an ambulance were on scene.
